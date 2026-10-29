Nani's Real-Life Love Story: How 5 Years Of Dating Led To 14 Years Of Marriage With Anjana

Discover Nani and Anjana Yelavarthy's love story, from five years of dating to married life that began in 2012. Here's a look at the couple's relationship journey beyond the spotlight.

Nani recently saw his film 'The Paradise' release in theatres on September 24, and it is now streaming on Netflix. The actor built a massive fan base with hits like 'Eega', 'Jersey', 'Dasara', and 'Hi Nanna'. But his real-life love story actually started way before he became a massive star. He is now successfully celebrating 14 years of marriage with his wife. Nani shared some adorable pictures with her on social media to mark their anniversary.

Nani called his bond with his wife a 'blockbuster family love story' while celebrating their wedding anniversary. His special post brings back memories of his early days when he was just trying to find his footing in the film industry. Nani honestly had no clear idea back then about where his career was actually heading.

Nani met Anjana through a common friend in Visakhapatnam. Anjana was working as a software engineer at that time, while Nani was doing a Radio Jockey job. He was definitely not a movie star back then. The two started out as good friends, and love slowly blossomed between them.

The couple dated each other for five solid years before deciding to tie the knot. They finally got married on October 27, 2012. Nani once shared in an interview that he had his own doubts about the marriage since he had just entered the film industry. He worried if Anjana's highly educated family would accept his acting career, but their love story eventually won everyone over.

Nani shared some beautiful photos with Anjana on Instagram to mark 14 years of their marriage. He wrote a sweet caption saying, '14 years to this blockbuster family entertainer/love story'. His simple message perfectly shows all the joy and love they have shared over the years. Anjana also took a trip down memory lane and shared some fond memories from Nani's early acting days.

Anjana recalled a super interesting incident during the release of 'The Paradise'. She had actually bunked college to watch Nani's very first movie back in the day. But she found out there was no morning show for the film at all when she reached the theatre. Anjana has seen all his ups and downs up close, and she says she treats every single movie of his just like her own 'baby'.

Nani kicked off his career as a Radio Jockey and is now one of the biggest stars in the Telugu film industry. His cinema journey has seen plenty of massive successes and tough challenges along the way. Nani is currently enjoying the great response his film 'The Paradise' is getting from audiences on Netflix.