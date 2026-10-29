Hegseth Fires Top Pentagon Strategist Amid Iran Planning Scrutiny
(MENAFN) Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has removed Army Lt. Gen. Brett Sylvia, one of the Pentagon’s most senior military strategists, from his post on the Joint Staff, a Washington political news outlet reported Wednesday.
Sylvia led the Joint Staff’s Directorate for Strategy, Plans and Policy, known as the J-5. Hegseth dismissed him this week, according to the outlet, which cited two US officials familiar with the matter. Both spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss personnel issues. No reason for the dismissal has been given.
A Joint Staff spokesperson responded to the outlet with a statement:
“The Chairman (of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine), the Joint Staff and the Joint Force extend our deepest gratitude to Lt. Gen. Brett Sylvia and his family for their 32 years of distinguished service to our nation,” a spokesperson for the Joint Staff told The Hill.
“We wish him and his family the best as they graduate to new opportunities and the next chapters of their lives.”
The outlet said it is unclear who will replace Sylvia.
The firing lands as scrutiny of US military planning on Iran intensifies. Local media previously reported that US Central Command has drawn up options for possible strikes on Iran that could be carried out after the November midterm elections, pending White House authorization.
It is the latest senior military shake-up under Hegseth, who became defense secretary in January 2025.
Sylvia led the Joint Staff’s Directorate for Strategy, Plans and Policy, known as the J-5. Hegseth dismissed him this week, according to the outlet, which cited two US officials familiar with the matter. Both spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss personnel issues. No reason for the dismissal has been given.
A Joint Staff spokesperson responded to the outlet with a statement:
“The Chairman (of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine), the Joint Staff and the Joint Force extend our deepest gratitude to Lt. Gen. Brett Sylvia and his family for their 32 years of distinguished service to our nation,” a spokesperson for the Joint Staff told The Hill.
“We wish him and his family the best as they graduate to new opportunities and the next chapters of their lives.”
The outlet said it is unclear who will replace Sylvia.
The firing lands as scrutiny of US military planning on Iran intensifies. Local media previously reported that US Central Command has drawn up options for possible strikes on Iran that could be carried out after the November midterm elections, pending White House authorization.
It is the latest senior military shake-up under Hegseth, who became defense secretary in January 2025.
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