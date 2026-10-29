Savannah River Site Lifts Emergency After Lab Fire, No Contamination
(MENAFN) Officials at the US Department of Energy’s Savannah River Site (SRS) in South Carolina ended a Site Area Emergency late Wednesday, confirming that a fire at the Savannah River National Laboratory was out and that radiological surveys had found no contamination.
The emergency was lifted at 9.45 pm local time (0145 GMT Thursday), according to a notification from the site. “Protective actions have been lifted, and site barricades have reopened,” it said.
The notification added that the blaze at the laboratory had been extinguished and that surveys detected no measurable levels of contamination.
The site, near Aiken, had declared the emergency at 5.39 pm local time (2139GMT) Wednesday, shortly after the fire was reported. Officials said at that stage that nothing pointed to consequences beyond the site’s boundaries.
SRS is a major facility within the nation’s weapons complex and has backed the US military’s strategic deterrence mission for more than 75 years, according to its website.
The emergency was lifted at 9.45 pm local time (0145 GMT Thursday), according to a notification from the site. “Protective actions have been lifted, and site barricades have reopened,” it said.
The notification added that the blaze at the laboratory had been extinguished and that surveys detected no measurable levels of contamination.
The site, near Aiken, had declared the emergency at 5.39 pm local time (2139GMT) Wednesday, shortly after the fire was reported. Officials said at that stage that nothing pointed to consequences beyond the site’s boundaries.
SRS is a major facility within the nation’s weapons complex and has backed the US military’s strategic deterrence mission for more than 75 years, according to its website.
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