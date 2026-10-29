Russia Remains in Preparatory Stage for Ukraine Peace Talks
(MENAFN) Russia is still preparing for potential negotiations to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Wednesday, indicating that discussions about a possible meeting in Abu Dhabi remain premature.
Speaking on the sidelines of the third Russia-Africa forum in Moscow, Ryabkov emphasized that diplomatic preparations were still underway.
“By and large, we are still in the preparation phase,” he said.
Ryabkov expressed hope that continued intensive engagement with US President Donald Trump's administration would help establish the conditions for a durable settlement. He said Moscow wanted any agreement to address what it considers the underlying causes of the conflict, including security concerns and the rights of Russian-speaking communities and the Russian Orthodox Church.
He also argued that the upcoming US congressional elections were unlikely to produce a fundamental shift in Washington's policy toward Moscow, claiming that opposition to Russia had become firmly established across both major political parties.
Nevertheless, Ryabkov said some Americans supported peaceful relations and cooperation with Russia, viewing the country as a potentially important partner.
Addressing relations with African countries, he maintained that Western sanctions would not prevent Moscow from broadening its partnerships across Africa, among BRICS members and throughout Eurasia.
Speaking on the sidelines of the third Russia-Africa forum in Moscow, Ryabkov emphasized that diplomatic preparations were still underway.
“By and large, we are still in the preparation phase,” he said.
Ryabkov expressed hope that continued intensive engagement with US President Donald Trump's administration would help establish the conditions for a durable settlement. He said Moscow wanted any agreement to address what it considers the underlying causes of the conflict, including security concerns and the rights of Russian-speaking communities and the Russian Orthodox Church.
He also argued that the upcoming US congressional elections were unlikely to produce a fundamental shift in Washington's policy toward Moscow, claiming that opposition to Russia had become firmly established across both major political parties.
Nevertheless, Ryabkov said some Americans supported peaceful relations and cooperation with Russia, viewing the country as a potentially important partner.
Addressing relations with African countries, he maintained that Western sanctions would not prevent Moscow from broadening its partnerships across Africa, among BRICS members and throughout Eurasia.
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