Houthis Demand Civilian Evacuation from Yemen’s Aden Airport
(MENAFN) Yemen’s Houthi movement has called on civilians to leave Aden International Airport immediately, citing escalating tensions between the group and Yemen’s internationally recognized government since July.
“The armed forces reiterate their final call for those present at Aden Airport to immediately evacuate the airport due to the presence of a Saudi military cargo plane transporting weapons to kill the Yemeni people,” Houthi spokesperson Yahya Saree wrote in a message posted on Telegram.
The warning was issued less than two hours after Saree delivered a similar appeal urging civilians to leave the airport.
Saudi authorities and Yemen’s internationally recognized government had not immediately responded to the statement.
Yemen has been engulfed in a prolonged conflict since the Houthis took control of the capital, Sanaa, and several other provinces in September 2014, setting off a civil war. In March 2015, a Saudi-led military coalition entered the conflict to support the internationally recognized government.
“The armed forces reiterate their final call for those present at Aden Airport to immediately evacuate the airport due to the presence of a Saudi military cargo plane transporting weapons to kill the Yemeni people,” Houthi spokesperson Yahya Saree wrote in a message posted on Telegram.
The warning was issued less than two hours after Saree delivered a similar appeal urging civilians to leave the airport.
Saudi authorities and Yemen’s internationally recognized government had not immediately responded to the statement.
Yemen has been engulfed in a prolonged conflict since the Houthis took control of the capital, Sanaa, and several other provinces in September 2014, setting off a civil war. In March 2015, a Saudi-led military coalition entered the conflict to support the internationally recognized government.
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