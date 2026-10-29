Discover And Source Japan's Trending Foods At“JAPAN's FOOD” EXPORT FAIR Winter 2026

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 28, 2026 11:12 pm - Explore new Japanese products inspired by traditional ingredients and connect with export-ready suppliers at "JAPAN'S FOOD" EXPORT FAIR Winter 2026, November 11-13 in Tokyo.

From fruit-flavored matcha and seaweed gelato to smoky bonito natto, Japanese food producers are reimagining traditional ingredients with unexpected flavors and modern twists. As global interest in Japanese cuisine and wellness grows, these innovations offer fresh opportunities for international buyers seeking distinctive products. At "JAPAN'S FOOD" EXPORT FAIR Winter 2026, held November 11–13 at Tokyo Big Sight, buyers can experience these products firsthand and connect directly with Japanese suppliers.

Why Japanese Traditional Foods Are Worth Watching

Japan's reputation for longevity continues to draw international attention to its traditional food culture. According to the latest update released by Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare in July 2026, life expectancy in 2025 reached 87.33 years for women and 81.35 years for men. Japanese women ranked first globally for the 41st consecutive year, while men ranked seventh.

While longevity is influenced by many factors, Japan's traditional diet - featuring diverse ingredients, fermented foods and seaweed - has attracted interest in discussions about nutrition, wellness and healthy ageing.

Today, familiar Japanese ingredients are inspiring creative product development, from contemporary beverages to desserts with unexpected flavors. For international buyers, this creates opportunities to discover products that combine Japanese food traditions with fresh ideas for their own markets.

Three Japanese Food Finds to Explore This Winter

1 Matcha: A Modern Twist on Traditional Japanese Tea

Kakegawa Ippudo, a Japanese tea producer based in Shizuoka, introduces Fruit Matcha, combining traditional Japanese matcha with fruit flavors. Overseas buyers can develop customised products using fruits from their own markets through OEM and private-label services, with support for recipe development, packaging, and small-batch production. Visitors can experience freshly ground matcha at the booth and explore sourcing opportunities for cafés, tea shops, and

2 Ao Gelato: A Modern Japanese Dessert Inspired by Seaweed

SETTENCE introduces Suji Ao Gelato, a unique dessert combining aromatic green seaweed from Tokushima, Japan, with creamy milk. Available in original and roasted peanut flavors, it offers overseas buyers a distinctive addition to dessert menus and retail selections. Visitors can sample the gelato at the booth and discover new possibilities for Japanese-inspired

3 Gatsuo Natto: Traditional Fermented Soybeans with a Smoky Bonito Flavor

Marukin Foods introduces Kaori Gatsuo Natto, a Japanese fermented soybean product featuring a rich, smoky bonito sauce that pairs perfectly with rice. Made with sustainably grown U.S. soybeans, each pack contains four convenient 35g servings. Produced in Kumamoto, Japan, the product is sold frozen with a shelf life of approximately 18 months, offering overseas buyers a distinctive option for their retail markets.

More to Discover at "JAPAN'S FOOD" EXPORT FAIR Winter 2026

These featured products are just a glimpse of what await international buyers. Here are three more reasons to visit:

-Discover 3,000+ Japanese Products & Regional Specialties - Explore everything from premium matcha and wagyu beef to sake, seafood, and unique regional specialties rarely found overseas.

-NEW! Japanese Tableware & Kitchenware Fair - Debuting this winter, the new fair offers buyers the opportunity to source Japanese tableware and kitchenware alongside food products.

-Connect with Suppliers Through Free Matching Service - Share your sourcing needs and schedule meetings in advance to connect with potential suppliers efficiently.

Register Now

Free visitor registration is available via cat=visitor&ct=U2FsdGVkX18Plm5dAnSf1lHovpdJiFQMtpdgxNHg%E2%80%A6&utm_campaign=IJTA26media0929&utm_medium=other&utm_source=other until November 5 (JST). After the deadline, an admission fee of JPY 5,500 (incl. tax) will apply. Registration for VIPs is available for free.