The Body Shop India Expands Its Corporate Gifting Range For Businesses Planning Festive And Year

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 28, 2026 11:52 pm - The Body Shop India expands its corporate gifting range with cruelty-free skincare, bath and fragrance sets, offering businesses thoughtful, ethically sourced gifts for employees, clients and partners across occasions.

New Delhi, India - The Body Shop India has announced an expanded corporate gifting range aimed at businesses looking for thoughtful, ethically made gifts for employees, clients and partners. The collection brings together cruelty-free skincare, bath and body, and fragrance products in presentation-ready sets that suit bulk orders and a wide mix of recipients.

The announcement reflects a shift in how Indian companies approach gifting. Many organisations are moving away from generic merchandise and decorative items, which often go unused, toward products people value in daily life. Human resources and procurement teams increasingly say they want gifts that feel considered, arrive on time and reflect the company's values.

The range has been developed with that need in mind. It includes curated hampers and sets that work for varied tastes, avoiding the size, diet and style complications that can make other gifts risky. Products draw on the brand's established ranges, including Tea Tree and Vitamin C, and are presented in packaging designed to feel festive without excess.

A company representative said businesses often struggle to find corporate gift ideas that balance personal appeal with the practicalities of large orders. According to the representative, the new range is meant to address this by offering consistent quality and presentation across quantities, so that every recipient, from a new joiner to a senior client, receives the same level of care.

The company also pointed to the growing importance of ethical sourcing in corporate decisions. Cruelty-free and responsibly sourced products allow businesses to make gifting choices that align with wider sustainability and responsibility commitments, something many organisations now weigh alongside price and presentation.

To help companies plan, The Body Shop India offers a set of corporate gift suggestions organised by recipient type and occasion. Options span employee appreciation, client thank-yous, onboarding welcomes and festive gifting, including Diwali, when demand and expectations are highest. The company encourages businesses to begin planning several weeks ahead, so there is time to review samples, confirm quantities and arrange delivery across locations.

Industry observers note that thoughtful gifting can strengthen workplace culture and client relationships, particularly when small personal touches such as handwritten notes or tailored sets are added. The brand's range is designed to support this approach, letting companies customise selections by group while keeping logistics manageable.

The Body Shop India brings skincare, haircare, bath and body, and fragrance products that are cruelty-free and ethically sourced, with ranges suited to every skin type. Its expert advice, gifting essentials and self-care products are available through its stores and online platform.

Businesses interested in the expanded range can explore options and plan their orders through the corporate gifting page. As festive and year-end seasons approach, the company expects strong interest from organisations seeking meaningful alternatives to routine gifts, and it will continue to develop options for different budgets and occasions. Companies reviewing their approach to corporate gifting, corporate gift ideas or corporate gift suggestions can find the full range online.