China Takes Mbappe’s Apology Seriously After Mao Meme Controversy
(MENAFN) China said Wednesday that it considers French footballer Kylian Mbappe’s apology over his comments about a meme portraying him as former Chinese leader Mao Zedong to be a serious matter.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told journalists that Beijing “takes seriously the apology he has made.”
Mbappe issued an apology on Tuesday, describing his earlier remark as “ill-judged” and recognizing that it had offended people in China and Chinese communities worldwide.
“I apologize to everyone my words have upset. This was absolutely not my intention. I have deep respect for the Chinese people and their history, and I am sincerely sorry,” Mbappe said in a statement.
The controversy erupted after a video circulated in which Mbappe appeared to identify a meme superimposing his face onto Mao Zedong as his favorite. He reportedly added that the image amused him and that he had shared it with friends.
His comments triggered widespread criticism in China, prompting several commercial partners to distance themselves from the football star.
Dongpeng Beverage Group, dairy producer Mengniu and cheese manufacturer Milkground all terminated their partnerships with Mbappe following the incident.
China Media Group, which operates the country's public broadcaster CCTV, also halted broadcasts of Spanish La Liga matches and advertisements featuring the French player.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told journalists that Beijing “takes seriously the apology he has made.”
Mbappe issued an apology on Tuesday, describing his earlier remark as “ill-judged” and recognizing that it had offended people in China and Chinese communities worldwide.
“I apologize to everyone my words have upset. This was absolutely not my intention. I have deep respect for the Chinese people and their history, and I am sincerely sorry,” Mbappe said in a statement.
The controversy erupted after a video circulated in which Mbappe appeared to identify a meme superimposing his face onto Mao Zedong as his favorite. He reportedly added that the image amused him and that he had shared it with friends.
His comments triggered widespread criticism in China, prompting several commercial partners to distance themselves from the football star.
Dongpeng Beverage Group, dairy producer Mengniu and cheese manufacturer Milkground all terminated their partnerships with Mbappe following the incident.
China Media Group, which operates the country's public broadcaster CCTV, also halted broadcasts of Spanish La Liga matches and advertisements featuring the French player.
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