Israel Fires Interceptor in South Lebanon as Death Toll Hits 4,386
(MENAFN) Israel’s army said late Wednesday it fired an interceptor at a suspected aerial threat near its soldiers in southern Lebanon, as air strikes and artillery fire pounded the region.
Announcing the move on X, the army said no sirens had sounded, consistent with its standard policy. It did not identify the target or say whether it was destroyed.
The statement followed a wave of attacks logged by Lebanon’s national news agency. Israeli warplanes struck Kfar Tebnit twice in succession, the agency said, with additional raids hitting the outskirts of Barashit and the Wadi al-Hujayr area. It also reported that Israeli forces demolished buildings in Deir Mimas.
Two explosive-laden drones detonated over Mansouri after passing low over the town and the neighboring communities of Qlayleh and Buyut al-Sayyad, the agency added. Israeli aircraft also circled at low altitude across the south, carrying out mock raids and dropping flares.
The escalation comes despite a US-brokered agreement between Lebanon and Israel dated June 26. Under its terms, Israel would pull back in stages from occupied Lebanese land while the Lebanese army deploys and armed groups are disarmed.
Since March 2, Israeli attacks have killed at least 4,386 people, injured 12,407 and driven more than 1 million from their homes. Israeli forces remain in parts of southern Lebanon, some occupied for decades and some captured during the 2023-2024 war. In the current conflict, they advanced about 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) into Lebanese territory.
Announcing the move on X, the army said no sirens had sounded, consistent with its standard policy. It did not identify the target or say whether it was destroyed.
The statement followed a wave of attacks logged by Lebanon’s national news agency. Israeli warplanes struck Kfar Tebnit twice in succession, the agency said, with additional raids hitting the outskirts of Barashit and the Wadi al-Hujayr area. It also reported that Israeli forces demolished buildings in Deir Mimas.
Two explosive-laden drones detonated over Mansouri after passing low over the town and the neighboring communities of Qlayleh and Buyut al-Sayyad, the agency added. Israeli aircraft also circled at low altitude across the south, carrying out mock raids and dropping flares.
The escalation comes despite a US-brokered agreement between Lebanon and Israel dated June 26. Under its terms, Israel would pull back in stages from occupied Lebanese land while the Lebanese army deploys and armed groups are disarmed.
Since March 2, Israeli attacks have killed at least 4,386 people, injured 12,407 and driven more than 1 million from their homes. Israeli forces remain in parts of southern Lebanon, some occupied for decades and some captured during the 2023-2024 war. In the current conflict, they advanced about 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) into Lebanese territory.
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