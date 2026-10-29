Police Find No Evidence Supporting Likud Election Fraud Allegations
(MENAFN) Israeli police have found no evidence to support claims of election fraud made by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party, while the Central Elections Committee has reported no current indications that the vote’s integrity is at risk, according to reports published late Wednesday.
The committee’s assessment reportedly contradicted Likud’s accusations of irregularities at polling stations in Arab communities. Police also found no evidence substantiating the allegations, according to unnamed sources cited in the reports.
Earlier Wednesday, Likud accused Arab parties of having “stolen” the election through alleged bribery, intimidation, violence, forgery and the use of prohibited software to mobilize voters.
The party further accused the Arab political groups of backing terrorism and seeking the destruction of the Jewish state.
Likud said it was submitting “hundreds of testimonies and pieces of evidence” to police, the Shin Bet domestic security agency and the Central Elections Committee, calling for a formal investigation.
The committee confirmed receiving the complaint and said it was reviewing the submission as part of its standard procedures for examining election-integrity concerns raised by political parties.
The allegations emerged as Arab-majority parties Ra’am and the Joint List were projected to win a combined record of 19 seats. The projected results left both Netanyahu’s political bloc and its principal rival short of the parliamentary majority required to form a government.
The election committee had said Tuesday that it had found no signs of systematic ballot manipulation, adding that individual complaints were being addressed as they arose, according to reports.
With nearly 90% of ballots counted, preliminary projections indicated that Netanyahu’s bloc would secure 53 seats in the 120-member Knesset, while the opposing bloc led by Yashar party chief Gadi Eisenkot was expected to obtain 48 seats.
Neither side had reached the 61 seats necessary to command a parliamentary majority.
The results remained provisional, as hundreds of thousands of “double-envelope” ballots were still awaiting counting. These included votes submitted by military personnel and diplomats.
The committee’s assessment reportedly contradicted Likud’s accusations of irregularities at polling stations in Arab communities. Police also found no evidence substantiating the allegations, according to unnamed sources cited in the reports.
Earlier Wednesday, Likud accused Arab parties of having “stolen” the election through alleged bribery, intimidation, violence, forgery and the use of prohibited software to mobilize voters.
The party further accused the Arab political groups of backing terrorism and seeking the destruction of the Jewish state.
Likud said it was submitting “hundreds of testimonies and pieces of evidence” to police, the Shin Bet domestic security agency and the Central Elections Committee, calling for a formal investigation.
The committee confirmed receiving the complaint and said it was reviewing the submission as part of its standard procedures for examining election-integrity concerns raised by political parties.
The allegations emerged as Arab-majority parties Ra’am and the Joint List were projected to win a combined record of 19 seats. The projected results left both Netanyahu’s political bloc and its principal rival short of the parliamentary majority required to form a government.
The election committee had said Tuesday that it had found no signs of systematic ballot manipulation, adding that individual complaints were being addressed as they arose, according to reports.
With nearly 90% of ballots counted, preliminary projections indicated that Netanyahu’s bloc would secure 53 seats in the 120-member Knesset, while the opposing bloc led by Yashar party chief Gadi Eisenkot was expected to obtain 48 seats.
Neither side had reached the 61 seats necessary to command a parliamentary majority.
The results remained provisional, as hundreds of thousands of “double-envelope” ballots were still awaiting counting. These included votes submitted by military personnel and diplomats.
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