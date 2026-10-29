France Accuses Foreign Actors of Distorting Protest Coverage
(MENAFN) French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot on Wednesday accused foreign groups of manipulating footage from recent demonstrations to damage France’s reputation internationally.
Speaking in a televised interview, Barrot argued that images of the protests had been “seized upon, distorted and amplified” by actors seeking to “damage” the country's standing overseas.
“These are rivals, competitors, and movements originating in the United States, Israel, Russia and sometimes China that want to weaken us and tarnish our image abroad,” Barrot said.
He added that these groups were reshaping the available footage to promote their own interpretations of events in France, saying they “tell their own story about France.”
Barrot also highlighted the growing circulation of social media content linking the demonstrations to large-scale immigration or radical Islam, warning that such narratives were becoming increasingly widespread.
Speaking in a televised interview, Barrot argued that images of the protests had been “seized upon, distorted and amplified” by actors seeking to “damage” the country's standing overseas.
“These are rivals, competitors, and movements originating in the United States, Israel, Russia and sometimes China that want to weaken us and tarnish our image abroad,” Barrot said.
He added that these groups were reshaping the available footage to promote their own interpretations of events in France, saying they “tell their own story about France.”
Barrot also highlighted the growing circulation of social media content linking the demonstrations to large-scale immigration or radical Islam, warning that such narratives were becoming increasingly widespread.
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