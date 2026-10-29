Iran Rejects Qatar's Proposal To End Eight-Month War With US

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Iran has rejected a Qatari proposal aimed at ending its eight-month conflict with the United States, describing the proposed agreement as "unacceptable" and ruling out concessions on its nuclear programme.

According to Reuters, a senior Iranian official said on Wednesday that Tehran could not accept the terms presented by Qatar, which had submitted a draft agreement to Iranian negotiators on Sunday.

The official stressed that Iran would show no flexibility on the nuclear issue, which remains a central obstacle to reaching an agreement with Washington.

The rejection comes amid diplomatic efforts to bring an end to the conflict, as concerns grow over the possibility of renewed US and Israeli military operations against Iran.

Earlier this month, US Vice President JD Vance stated that Tehran would have to reduce its uranium enrichment activities as a condition for ending the war.

Iranian authorities, however, have repeatedly maintained that the country's nuclear programme is intended exclusively for peaceful civilian purposes.

The disagreement over uranium enrichment continues to complicate negotiations, with Washington demanding restrictions while Tehran maintains its position on the nuclear issue.

Meanwhile, developments in Israel have added another dimension to the regional security situation.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has raised the possibility of further military strikes against Iran as he seeks to retain power following the country's parliamentary elections.

With 77% of votes counted, Netanyahu's political bloc had emerged as the largest in parliament, although the process of forming a new government remained unresolved.

On Wednesday, as coalition negotiations were expected to begin, Netanyahu announced that he intended to work with US President Donald Trump to eliminate what he described as the "existential threat" posed by Iran.

The prospect of further military action is not limited to Netanyahu's political camp.

His main electoral rival, Gadi Eisenkot, has also expressed support for military strikes against Iran alongside economic pressure.

The positions of Israel's leading political figures suggest that pressure on Tehran could continue regardless of the eventual composition of the next Israeli government.

For now, Qatar's unsuccessful mediation effort highlights the continuing differences between Washington and Tehran, particularly over the future of Iran's nuclear programme.