Malaysia Proposes Rehabilitating Two Sudan Clinics To Aid Displaced Families

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 (NNN) -- Malaysia has proposed rehabilitating two existing primary healthcare clinics in Sudan to provide medical services to displaced families through mobile outreach programmes, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

He said the clinics would serve as operational bases for mobile healthcare outreach as part of efforts to help restore essential services in the war-torn country.

In his keynote address at the Malaysia-Sudan Conference on Education & Humanitarian Recovery here on Thursday, Dzulkefly said Malaysia was also committed to supporting operational stipends for frontline health workers.

Malaysia also planned to involve its universities and medical faculties in initiating clinical training and tele-mentoring to help sustain and strengthen Sudanese health professionals and institutions, he said.

“Primary care, maternal and child survival, and uninterrupted treatment must take precedence, become top priority.

“The true tragedy of Sudan's health crisis is not merely damaged concrete, but the displacement of more than 70 per cent of its health care workforce,” he said.

Dzulkefly said strengthening coordination, governance and supply chain resilience should also be prioritised to ensure transparency.

He said Malaysia's project assistance would be coordinated under Op Ihsan and administered by the Malaysian Humanitarian Aid and Relief (MAHAR), with independent audits.

“Amidst regional tensions that escalate delivery costs, Malaysia stands ready to explore alternative supply corridors and contingency logistics so that essential medicines and equipment reach patients without delay,” he said.

The two-day conference, held from Oct 28 to 29, was jointly organised by the International Institute of Advanced Islamic Studies (IAIS) and the Embassy of Sudan in Malaysia.

--NNN