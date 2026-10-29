Iran Says Air Defenses Destroy MQ-1 Drone Near Strait of Hormuz
(MENAFN) Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has intercepted and destroyed an MQ-1 unmanned aircraft east of the Strait of Hormuz, according to reports published Thursday citing the force.
The IRGC described the incident as the 14th time its air defense systems had intercepted and destroyed an MQ-1 drone.
The interception reportedly occurred in airspace east of the strategic waterway, opposite the coastal area of Sirik, according to reports.
The MQ-1 is a US-manufactured unmanned aerial vehicle. However, the IRGC did not identify who was operating the aircraft at the time of the incident.
The reported interception comes amid increasing indications that the United States and Israel could launch another offensive against Iran.
Reports published Tuesday said Washington had urged several Gulf Arab countries to prepare for a “short, intense military campaign” against Tehran following the US midterm elections scheduled for Nov. 3.
US President Donald Trump had not reached a final decision on the matter but was reportedly leaning toward a major military operation after the elections.
The United States and Israel began their war against Iran on Feb. 28. Tehran responded with missile and drone attacks across the region, while the conflict led to the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical passage for global energy shipments.
An agreement reached in June through a memorandum of understanding was intended to establish a path toward a comprehensive peace deal. However, the process subsequently broke down over unresolved disputes, including disagreements concerning navigation through the strait.
The IRGC described the incident as the 14th time its air defense systems had intercepted and destroyed an MQ-1 drone.
The interception reportedly occurred in airspace east of the strategic waterway, opposite the coastal area of Sirik, according to reports.
The MQ-1 is a US-manufactured unmanned aerial vehicle. However, the IRGC did not identify who was operating the aircraft at the time of the incident.
The reported interception comes amid increasing indications that the United States and Israel could launch another offensive against Iran.
Reports published Tuesday said Washington had urged several Gulf Arab countries to prepare for a “short, intense military campaign” against Tehran following the US midterm elections scheduled for Nov. 3.
US President Donald Trump had not reached a final decision on the matter but was reportedly leaning toward a major military operation after the elections.
The United States and Israel began their war against Iran on Feb. 28. Tehran responded with missile and drone attacks across the region, while the conflict led to the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical passage for global energy shipments.
An agreement reached in June through a memorandum of understanding was intended to establish a path toward a comprehensive peace deal. However, the process subsequently broke down over unresolved disputes, including disagreements concerning navigation through the strait.
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