Uzbekistan, CIS Business Center Discuss Economic Cooperation And 2027 Forum

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Business Center for Economic Development have discussed expanding economic cooperation and preparing for an international economic forum scheduled to take place in Moscow in March 2027 at a meeting on October 28 in Tashkent.

According to the Uzbekistan's Ministry of Economy and Finance, the discussions were held between Umid Abidkhadjayev, deputy minister of economy and finance of Uzbekistan, and representatives of the CIS Business Center for Economic Development.

The meeting focused on economic cooperation within the framework of Uzbekistan's chairmanship of the CIS, as well as preparations for the international economic forum“CIS - 2040: A Vision for the Future of Eurasia,” scheduled for March 12, 2027, in Moscow.

The parties discussed the forum's proposed agenda, including thematic panel sessions involving representatives of CIS member states. The sessions are expected to provide a platform for discussing regional economic priorities, identifying opportunities for cooperation and exploring initiatives to strengthen economic ties among participating countries.

Additionally, the meeting covered promising projects proposed by the CIS Business Center for Economic Development and opportunities to advance initiatives involving Uzbekistan and other CIS member states.

The sides considered ways to expand economic cooperation, develop mutually beneficial projects and continue working together in the areas identified during the discussions.