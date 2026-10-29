Azerbaijan And Indonesia Discuss Development Of Investment Relations (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The development of investment relations was discussed between Azerbaijan and Indonesia, during a meeting in Baku on October 28.

According to the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ), On 28 October 2026, Israfil Mammadov, Chief Executive Officer of SOFAZ, met with a delegation led by Todotua Pasaribu, Vice Minister of Investment and Downstream Industry of the Republic of Indonesia.

The meeting was attended by Berlian Helmy, Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to Azerbaijan, representatives of Danantara, Indonesia's state investment holding company, as well as other Indonesian investment institutions.

The parties exchanged views on the development of economic and investment relations between Azerbaijan and Indonesia, the expansion of institutional cooperation, and investment areas of mutual interest. The discussions also covered SOFAZ's investment activities across Asian markets, its partnerships with leading investment institutions in the region, and the opportunities these relationships may create for future cooperation.

In this context, the parties also discussed the China-ASEAN Investment Platform, established in April 2026 by SOFAZ, China Investment Corporation and Indonesia Investment Authority. The platform represents a concrete example of the institutional cooperation already developed among the parties and provides additional opportunities for private equity investment and long-term partnership across Southeast Asia's high-growth markets.

The meeting also covered prospects for cooperation in a range of areas, including infrastructure, technology and the digital economy. The parties highlighted the importance of maintaining institutional dialogue and further developing engagement on investment themes of mutual interest.