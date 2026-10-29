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Luxembourg, 29 October 2026, 7:25 AM





Nextensa sells Mercator-High5! building to Centre Hospitalier de Luxembourg

Luxembourg, 29 October 2026 – Nextensa announces the sale of the Mercator-High5! office building, located on Route d'Arlon in Luxembourg, to Centre Hospitalier de Luxembourg (CHL). CHL, which already occupies the building as a tenant, now becomes its owner. The sale price amounts to €43.5 million, net to the seller.

Located at 110–112 Route d'Arlon in Luxembourg City, the HIGH 5 building, with a total surface area of approximately 8,650 m2, was acquired in 2017 by Leasinvest Immo Lux Sicav-FIIS, now Nextensa. The office building has undergone renovation and modernisation works in recent years. The Grand Duchy of Luxembourg has also been among the building's long-standing tenants.

This disposal is in line with Nextensa's strategy to actively optimise and enhance the value of its real estate portfolio, while further strengthening its financial flexibility.









About Nextensa

Nextensa is a mixed real estate investor and developer.

The company's investment portfolio is divided between the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (31%), Belgium (54%) and Austria (15%); its total value as at 30/06/2026 was approximately €1.1 billion.

As a developer, Nextensa is primarily active in shaping large urban developments. At Tour & Taxis (development of over 350,000 m2) in Brussels, Nextensa is building a mixed real estate portfolio consisting of a revaluation of iconic buildings and new constructions. In Luxembourg (Cloche d'Or), it is working in partnership on a major urban extension of more than 400,000 m2 consisting of offices, retail and residential buildings.

The company is listed on Euronext Brussels and has a market capitalisation of €462 M (value 30/06/2026).

For more information

Michel Van Geyte | Chief Executive Officer

Nextensa SA | 0436.323.915 (RPM Bruxelles, section néerlandophone)

Gare Maritime, Rue Picard 11, B505, 1000 Bruxelles

+32 2 882 10 08 |...







Attachments



Mercator-High5! – route d'Arlon, Grand-Duché de Luxembourg 2026 10 29 Nextensa sells Mercator-HIGH5!_EN