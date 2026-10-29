China's Pinghu Strengthens Business Ties With Germany

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PINGHU, China, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pinghu, a city in Zhejiang Province near Shanghai, held a business matchmaking event in Munich, Germany, in October, introducing its investment environment and the development policies of the Pinghu Sino-German Industrial Park.









Minghu Expo Hub is about to open.

The event was part of Pinghu's efforts to promote economic exchanges with Germany and introduce local opportunities to overseas businesses interested in the Chinese market.

Located in northeastern Zhejiang Province, Pinghu shares a 58-kilometer boundary with Shanghai and covers 557 square kilometers of land. Its location within the Yangtze River Delta provides access to one of China's major manufacturing and commercial regions.

Manufacturing plays an important role in Pinghu's economy. The city's key industries include automobiles and components, high-end new materials, CNC machine tools, aerospace and aviation, and software and information technology. It also has established sectors in logistics, healthcare and fashion.

The Pinghu Sino-German Industrial Park is among the platforms through which the city seeks to develop industrial cooperation with German businesses. At the Munich event, Pinghu introduced the park's business environment and policies as part of its international investment promotion activities.

Pinghu has also been working to strengthen its connections with Shanghai, particularly in transportation, industrial development and technical resources.

Through exchanges such as the Munich event, Pinghu aims to introduce its manufacturing capabilities to more international businesses and create opportunities for future investment and industrial cooperation.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

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