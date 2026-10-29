Netcompany Raise The Lower End Of Revenue Guidance For Full Year 2026
No. 67/2026
29 October 2026
Netcompany raise the lower end of revenue guidance for full year 2026
Netcompany Group A/S (“Netcompany”) raise the lower end of full year 2026 revenue guidance based on revenue growth of 28.1%, and 12.7% excluding Netcompany Banking Services, in the first nine months of 2026 and taking into account the current backlog and weighted pipeline.
For the full year 2026, Netcompany now expects:
- Group revenue growth of between 18% and 20.5% (previously between 16% and 20.5%) Group revenue growth - excluding Netcompany Banking Services - of between 8.5% and 10.5% (previously between 6.5% and 10.5%)
Guidance for adjusted EBITDA margin is unchanged:
- Group adjusted EBITDA margin of between approximately 16% and 19% Group adjusted EBITDA margin - excluding Netcompany Banking Services - of between 17% and 20%
All financial metrics are in constant currencies.
Netcompany will publish its full Q3 interim report on 29 October 2026.
Additional information
For additional information, please contact:
Netcompany Group A/S
Thomas Johansen, CFO, +45 51 19 32 24
Frederikke Linde, Head of IR, +45 60 62 60 87
Attachment
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67. Netcompany raise the lower end of revenue guidance for full year 2026
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