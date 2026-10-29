(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Press Release Paris, October 29, 2026

74Software: Solid Q3 Growth and Continued Subscription Expansion 74Software (Euronext Paris: 74SW) reported Q3 2026 revenue of €183.9 million, up 5.8% organically, supported by subscription growth at both Axway and SBS. Product revenue increased by 9.5% organically, while ARR grew by close to 10% year on year at constant exchange rates for both brands. The Group confirmed its full-year objectives.

Key Financial Indicators - Q3 2026 Indicator Q3 2026

(€m) Q3 2025

Comparison base (€m)* Change / Ratio Revenue 183.9 173.9 Organic growth: 5.8% Product revenue 154.4 141 Organic growth: 9.5% ARR at period-end - Axway 294.2 267.7 9.9% YoY at constant FX ARR at period-end - SBS 257.3 235.1 9.4% YoY at constant FX Net debt at period-end 192.6 196.1 Down €3.6m YoY * Revenue comparatives at 2026 scope and exchange rates.

Business Highlights



At 74Software, growth in both subscription models more than offset lower Maintenance & Support revenue. Product revenue represented 84.0% of Group revenue, compared with 81.1% a year earlier, reflecting the continued shift in the Group's revenue mix toward software.

Axway recorded new MFT customer wins in the automotive and luxury goods sectors, alongside renewals and extensions in healthcare and financial services. Amplify Fusion recorded 83 new customer contracts across the Group over the first nine months and remains on track to meet its annual target of 100.



SBS combined strong subscription growth with contrasting trends across its portfolio. ARR grew at double-digit rates in Integrated Products, Modular Products and Financing Products, while Banking Components remained slightly below the previous year's level. Lower Services activity, reflecting a deliberate focus on higher-value engagements, moderated overall revenue growth. Commercial highlights included a contract for SBS Digital Banking Suite with an existing customer in the consumer finance sector, extending SBS's role from core banking to customer-facing digital services and illustrating the cross-selling potential of its portfolio. Product development and investment focused on extending customers' existing software environments. Axway continued to develop its Amplify platform, including Fusion and AI governance capabilities, and to commercialize Workbench for unified MFT monitoring and operational control. An industry analyst assessment also gave Axway the highest scores for distributed API management and API productization. SBS continued to invest in SBS Digital Core, SBS Digital Banking Suite and AI. SBS AI Foundation, built on NVIDIA technologies and already in production with a UK customer, enables banks to use AI while retaining control over their data environment. Its roadmap also includes process automation through AI agents, drawing in particular on the AI Control Plane developed by Axway.

Patrick Donovan, Chief Executive Officer, stated:

“I am happy to see our continued transition towards subscriptions supporting product revenue growth in Q3 and over the first nine months. New MFT customer wins and further Amplify Fusion contracts supported Axway's commercial activity, while SBS secured important renewals and expanded its software relationships with existing customers. Our priority is to convert this progress into cash while maintaining cost discipline. The performance over the first nine months gives us confidence in delivering our full-year targets as we continue to invest in our products and work toward our 2028 ambitions.”

Q3 2026 Activity

Revenue by Portfolio Brand Q3 2026

Q3 2025

Reported

Q3 2025

Restated*

Total

Growth

Organic

Growth

€m / % Axway Scope 87.6 82.6 83.4 6.1% 5.1% SBS Scope 96.7 90.8 91.1 6.5% 6.1% Consolidation -0.3 -0.5 -0.5 74Software 183.9 172.8 173.9 6.5% 5.8% * Revenue at 2026 scope and exchange rates

Q3 revenue reached €183.9 million, up 6.5% on a reported basis and 5.8% organically. Axway contributed €87.6 million, up 5.1% organically, while SBS generated €96.7 million, up 6.1% organically.

Q3 Revenue by Type Q3 2026

Q3 2025

Reported

Q3 2025

Restated*

Total

Growth

Organic

Growth

€m / % Product revenue 154.4 140.1 141.0 10.2% 9.5% Recurring revenue 145.7 129.2 130.2 12.8% 11.9% o/w Maintenance & Support 37.2 43.7 44.0 -14.9% -15.4% o/w Customer-managed Subscription 68.0 51.0 51.4 33.4% 32.2% o/w Upfront Revenue 37.4 29.6 29.6 26.2% 26.2% o/w Recurring 30.6 21.4 21.8 43.3% 40.4% o/w Own-managed Subscription 40.5 34.5 34.8 17.4% 16.5% License revenue 8.7 10.9 10.8 -19.9% -19.6% Services revenue 29.5 32.7 32.9 -9.8% -10.3% Total revenue 183.9 172.8 173.9 6.5% 5.8% * Revenue at 2026 scope and exchange rates

Product revenue reached €154.4 million, up 9.5% organically, and represented 84.0% of Group revenue, compared with 81.1% a year earlier. Recurring revenue increased by 11.9% organically to €145.7 million, equivalent to 94.3% of Product revenue.

Axway's Product revenue amounted to €79.0 million, up 5.6% organically. Own-managed subscriptions increased by 22.3% to €17.2 million, while customer-managed subscriptions grew by 14.4% to €52.8 million. These increases more than offset a 35.3% decline in Maintenance & Support revenue to €7.8 million, reflecting the continued transition toward subscriptions.

SBS's Product revenue grew by 13.4% organically to €75.8 million. Customer-managed subscriptions contributed the largest increase, reaching €15.5 million, compared with €5.3 million a year earlier. Own-managed subscriptions rose by 9.7% to €23.4 million, while Maintenance & Support revenue declined by 7.9% to €29.4 million. Overall, recurring revenue increased by 16.7% to €68.2 million.

License revenue declined by 19.6% organically to €8.7 million. Axway contributed €1.2 million, down 53.2% against a prior-year comparison of €2.5 million, while SBS generated €7.6 million, down 9.6%.

Services revenue amounted to €29.5 million, down 10.3% organically. It remained broadly stable at Axway, at

€8.6 million, and declined by 14.0% at SBS, to €20.9 million. Services accounted for 16.0% of Group revenue, compared with 18.9% a year earlier.

For the first nine months of 2026, Group revenue reached €550.9 million, up 6.6% on a reported basis and 7.7% organically. Axway generated €262.2 million, up 9.4% organically, while SBS contributed €290.0 million, up 6.0%. Product revenue increased by 10.4% organically to €458.5 million, including recurring revenue of €423.3 million, up 10.6% organically. On an organic basis, License revenue grew by 7.3% to €35.2 million, while Services revenue declined by 4.1% to €92.4 million.

ARR Breakdown by Product Line at Constant Exchange Rates as of End-Q3 2026 2025

2026 YoY Change

at constant FX €m Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Axway 255.7 260.2 267.7 278.2 278.3 289.3 294.2 + 9.9% Managed File Transfer 108.3 110.4 112.5 121.3 120.5 125.1 126.7 + 12.7% B2B Integration 58.7 61.2 63.6 64.3 63.8 65.8 64.3 + 1.2% API Management 48.3 49.5 52.4 53.1 55.4 58.8 63.9 + 21.8% Specialized Products 40.5 39.1 39.2 39.5 38.5 39.6 39.4 + 0.3% SBS 229.1 232.4 235.1 245.4 249.4 253.4 257.3 + 9.4% Integrated Products 94.1 96.3 94.9 100.0 103.9 106.5 107.5 + 13.3% Banking Components 47.8 46.8 46.3 49.2 47.0 45.8 45.7 - 1.3% Modular Products 25.3 28.0 29.6 30.3 31.8 31.7 33.3 + 12.5% Financing Products 61.9 61.3 64.2 65.8 66.7 69.4 70.8 + 10.1%

At September 30, 2026, Axway ARR reached €294.2 million, up 9.9% at constant exchange rates, supported by growth in Managed File Transfer (12.7%) and API Management (21.8%), including Amplify Fusion. SBS ARR reached €257.3 million, up 9.4% at constant exchange rates, with growth in Integrated Products (13.3%), Modular Products (12.5%) and Financing Products (10.1%), partly offset by a 1.3% decline in Banking Components.

Financial position as of September 30, 2026

As of September 30, 2026, 74Software's net debt amounted to €192.6 million, compared with €181.3 million at June 30, 2026 and €193.0 million at December 31, 2025. Cash and cash equivalents stood at €82.0 million, while gross financial debt amounted to €274.6 million.

Under its share buyback program, the Group repurchased 641,315 shares for €22.4 million during the first nine months of 2026, at a weighted average price of €34.8 per share, including 220,263 shares for €8.3 million during Q3. These repurchases form part of the Group's previously announced intention to acquire up to 800,000 shares in 2026 to cover its employee long-term incentive plans.

Internal Legal Reorganization

As announced on September 16, 2026, 74Software will transfer Axway's French operating activities to its wholly owned subsidiary, Axway SAS, effective November 1, 2026. The reorganization brings the Group's legal structure into line with its portfolio-based operating model. Under this model, 74Software serves as the listed parent company, responsible for Group strategy, capital allocation and governance, while its software businesses manage operations. The transaction has no impact on the Group's scope of consolidation or strategy, or on Axway's business operations.

Outlook & Targets

The performance over the first nine months reinforces 74Software's confidence in achieving its full-year organic revenue growth guidance. The Group confirms its 2026 objectives, as updated in July.

Organic revenue growth in Q4 is expected to be more moderate than over the first nine months, reflecting contract phasing and prior-year comparisons. Disciplined cost management and cash conversion remain priorities through year-end.

2026 Guidance and Medium-term ambition FY 2026 Guidance

Raised in July, confirmed

At constant exchange rates - Organic revenue growth: 4% to 6%

- Margin on operating activities: 16% to 18%

- Unlevered free cash flow: around 10% of revenue Medium-term ambition - Revenue close to €800m and margin on operating activities ~ 20% by end-2028

- €1bn revenue ambition over the medium term, including selective acquisitions

Financial Calendar



Wednesday, February 24, 2027, after market close: FY 2026 Results Wednesday, April 21, 2027, after market close: Q1 2027 Revenue

Glossary and Alternative Performance Measures

Axway ARR: Annual Recurring Revenue – Expected annual billing amounts from all active maintenance and subscription agreements.

Brand Contribution: Contribution to profit on operating activities from the two brands (Axway and SBS) before centrally managed general and administrative expenses.

SBS ARR: Annual Recurring Revenue – Monthly recurring revenue (MRR) for the last month of the reporting period multiplied by 12. Where contracts are affected by seasonality or contracted volume-based elements, the last 12 months of revenue are aggregated in determining ARR. Expected recurring revenue from contracts signed but not yet active is not included in ARR.

NPS: Net Promoter Score – Customer satisfaction and recommendation indicator for a company.

Organic growth: Growth in revenue between the period under review and the prior period, restated for consolidation scope and exchange rate impacts.

Profit on operating activities: Profit from recurring operations adjusted for the non-cash share-based payment expense, as well as the amortization of allocated intangible assets.

Restated revenue: Revenue for the prior year, adjusted for the consolidation scope and exchange rates of the current year.

Unlevered free cash flow: Free cash flow before exceptional items and before net interest expense.

About 74Software

74Software is an enterprise software group combining Axway and SBS – independently operated leaders delivering mission-critical software for a data-driven world. A pioneer in enterprise integration solutions for 25 years, Axway supports major corporate and government customers around the globe. SBS empowers banks and financial institutions to reimagine tomorrow's digital experiences with a composable cloud-based architecture that enables deposits, lending, compliance, payments, consumer finance and asset finance services. 74Software serves more than 12,000 companies, including over 1,500 financial services customers. To learn more, visit 74Software.com.

Contacts - Investor Relations:

Arthur Carli - +33 (0)1 47 17 24 65 - acarli@74software.com

Chloé Chouard - +33 (0)1 47 17 21 78 - cchouard@74software.com

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Appendices (1/4)

Changes in Main Exchange Rates For €1 Average Rate Average Rate Change

9M 2026 9M 2025 US Dollar 1.161 1.119 -3.6% Pound Sterling 0.863 0.851 -1.5% Indian Rupee 109.071 96.808 -11.2%





Impact on Nine-month Revenue of Changes in Scope and Exchange Rates €m / % 9M 2026

9M 2025

Growth

Revenue 550.9 516.8 + 6.6% Changes in exchange rates -5.0 Revenue at constant exchange rates 550.9 511.7 + 7.7% Changes in scope +0.0 Revenue at constant scope and exchange rates 550.9 511.7 + 7.7%





Quarterly Revenue Breakdown by Portfolio Brand Q1 2026

Q2 2026

Q3 2026

9M 2026

€m Axway Scope 89.0 85.6 87.6 262.2 SBS Scope 94.0 99.3 96.7 290.0 Consolidation -0.4 -0.6 -0.3 -1.2 74Software 182.7 184.3 183.9 550.9





Nine-month Revenue by Type 9M 2026

9M 2025

Reported

9M 2025

Restated*

Total

Growth

Organic

Growth

€m / % Product revenue 458.5 420.1 415.4 9.1% 10.4% Recurring revenue 423.3 387.2 382.6 9.3% 10.6% o/w Maintenance & Support 114.3 135.2 133.7 -15.5% -14.5% o/w Customer-managed Subscription 192.4 149.7 148.0 28.6% 30.0% o/w Upfront Revenue 110.1 86.0 84.8 28.1% 29.9% o/w Recurring 82.3 63.7 63.2 29.2% 30.1% o/w Own-managed Subscription 116.6 102.3 100.8 14.0% 15.6% License revenue 35.2 33.0 32.8 6.7% 7.3% Services revenue 92.4 96.6 96.4 -4.4% -4.1% Total revenue 550.9 516.8 511.7 6.6% 7.7% * Revenue at 2026 scope and exchange rates





Quarterly Revenue Breakdown by Type Q1 2026

Q2 2026

Q3 2026

9M 2026

€m Product revenue 150.8 153.2 154.4 458.5 Recurring revenue 137.2 140.4 145.7 423.3 o/w Maintenance & Support 38.8 38.3 37.2 114.3 o/w Customer-managed Subscription 60.7 63.8 68.0 192.4 o/w Upfront Revenue 35.6 37.2 37.4 110.1 o/w Recurring 25.1 26.6 30.6 82.3 o/w Own-managed Subscription 37.7 38.4 40.5 116.6 License revenue 13.7 12.8 8.7 35.2 Services revenue 31.9 31.1 29.5 92.4 Total revenue 182.7 184.3 183.9 550.9



Appendices (2/4)

ARR Breakdown by Type at Constant Exchange Rates as of End-Q3 2026 2025

2026 YoY Change

at constant FX €m Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Axway 255.7 260.2 267.7 278.2 278.3 289.3 294.2 + 9.9% Maintenance and support 50.7 46.4 41.3 37.0 34.8 30.0 26.5 - 35.8% Customer-managed subscription 149.9 156.4 166.6 179.9 181.6 196.6 200.7 + 20.5% Own-managed subscription 55.2 57.4 59.8 61.2 61.9 62.7 67.0 + 12.0% SBS 229.1 232.4 235.1 245.4 249.4 253.4 257.3 + 9.4% Maintenance and support 142.2 142.0 147.7 142.7 134.2 133.0 129.3 - 12.5% Customer-managed subscriptions 15.1 14.3 7.8 18.9 29.5 32.2 35.7 + 355.3% Own-managed subscriptions 71.8 76.1 79.5 83.7 85.6 88.2 92.3 + 16.1%





Nine-month Revenue Breakdown by Region 9M 2026

9M 2025

Reported

9M 2025

Restated*

Total

Growth

Organic

Growth €m % of Rev. Europe 323.4 58.7% 309.5 308.1 4.5% 5.0% o/w France 150.9 27.4% 147.3 147.2 2.5% 2.5% o/w UK 76.3 13.8% 70.9 70.0 7.5% 9.0% Americas 123.9 22.5% 114.3 110.7 8.4% 11.9% Middle East & Africa 76.4 13.9% 66.1 66.0 15.7% 15.7% Asia & Pacific 27.3 4.9% 26.9 26.9 1.5% 1.5% 74Software 550.9 516.8 511.7 6.6% 7.7% * Revenue at 2026 scope and exchange rates



Appendices (3/4) – Axway

Q3 Revenue by Type - Axway Q3 2026

Q3 2025

Reported

Q3 2025

Restated*

Total

Growth

Organic

Growth

€m / % Product revenue 79.0 73.9 74.7 6.9% 5.6% Recurring revenue 77.8 71.4 72.3 9.0% 7.7% o/w Maintenance & Support 7.8 11.8 12.1 -33.8% -35.3% o/w Customer-managed Subscription 52.8 45.7 46.1 15.6% 14.4% o/w Upfront Revenue 29.2 28.2 28.2 3.6% 3.6% o/w Recurring 23.6 17.5 18.0 34.9% 31.5% o/w Own-managed Subscription 17.2 13.9 14.0 23.8% 22.3% License revenue 1.2 2.5 2.5 -53.7% -53.2% Services revenue 8.6 8.7 8.6 -0.4% 0.2% Total revenue Axway 87.6 82.6 83.4 6.1% 5.1% * Revenue at 2026 scope and exchange rates





Nine-month Revenue by Type - Axway 9M 2026

9M 2025

Reported

9M 2025

Restated*

Total

Growth

Organic

Growth

€m / % Product revenue 236.2 217.2 213.9 8.8% 10.4% Recurring revenue 230.1 213.0 209.8 8.1% 9.7% o/w Maintenance & Support 25.8 39.1 38.2 -34.0% -32.5% o/w Customer-managed Subscription 156.0 132.7 131.0 17.5% 19.0% o/w Upfront Revenue 91.4 80.0 78.8 14.3% 16.0% o/w Recurring 64.5 52.7 52.2 22.5% 23.5% o/w Own-managed Subscription 48.4 41.2 40.6 17.4% 19.3% License revenue 6.1 4.2 4.1 44.4% 47.4% Services revenue 26.0 26.2 25.8 -0.6% 0.8% Total revenue Axway 262.2 243.3 239.7 7.8% 9.4% * Revenue at 2026 scope and exchange rates





Quarterly Revenue Breakdown by Type - Axway Q1 2026

Q2 2026

Q3 2026

9M 2026

€m Product revenue 80.1 77.2 79.0 236.2 Recurring revenue 76.3 76.1 77.8 230.1 o/w Maintenance & Support 9.4 8.5 7.8 25.8 o/w Customer-managed Subscription 51.4 51.8 52.8 156.0 o/w Upfront Revenue 31.6 30.7 29.2 91.4 o/w Recurring 19.8 21.1 23.6 64.5 o/w Own-managed Subscription 15.5 15.8 17.2 48.4 License revenue 3.8 1.1 1.2 6.1 Services revenue 9.0 8.4 8.6 26.0 Total revenue - Axway 89.0 85.6 87.6 262.2



Appendices (4/4) – SBS

Q3 Revenue by Type - SBS Q3 2026

Q3 2025

Reported

Q3 2025

Restated*

Total

Growth

Organic

Growth

€m / % Product revenue 75.8 66.8 66.8 13.5% 13.4% Recurring revenue 68.2 58.4 58.5 16.9% 16.7% o/w Maintenance & Support 29.4 31.9 31.9 -7.9% -7.9% o/w Customer-managed Subscription 15.5 5.3 5.2 194.0% 194.7% o/w Upfront Revenue 8.1 1.4 1.4 482.1% 482.1% o/w Recurring 7.3 3.9 3.8 89.5% 90.1% o/w Own-managed Subscription 23.4 21.2 21.3 10.2% 9.7% License revenue 7.6 8.4 8.4 -9.7% -9.6% Services revenue 20.9 24.0 24.3 -13.2% -14.0% Total revenue SBS 96.7 90.8 91.1 6.5% 6.1% * Revenue at 2026 scope and exchange rates





Nine-month Revenue by Type - SBS 9M 2026

9M 2025

Reported

9M 2025

Restated*

Total

Growth

Organic

Growth

€m / % Product revenue 223.5 204.5 203.0 9.3% 10.1% Recurring revenue 194.4 175.7 174.3 10.7% 11.5% o/w Maintenance & Support 88.5 96.1 95.5 -7.9% -7.3% o/w Customer-managed Subscription 37.7 17.0 17.0 121.9% 121.5% o/w Upfront Revenue 18.7 6.0 6.0 212.0% 212.0% o/w Recurring 19.0 11.0 11.0 72.6% 72.2% o/w Own-managed Subscription 68.2 62.6 61.8 9.0% 10.4% License revenue 29.1 28.8 28.7 1.2% 1.5% Services revenue 66.4 70.5 70.5 -5.8% -5.8% Total revenue SBS 290.0 275.0 273.6 5.5% 6.0% * Revenue at 2026 scope and exchange rates





Quarterly Revenue Breakdown by Type - SBS Q1 2026

Q2 2026

Q3 2026

9M 2026

€m Product revenue 71.1 76.6 75.8 223.5 Recurring revenue 61.3 64.9 68.2 194.4 o/w Maintenance & Support 29.4 29.7 29.4 88.5 o/w Customer-managed Subscription 9.7 12.6 15.5 37.7 o/w Upfront Revenue 4.0 6.5 8.1 18.7 o/w Recurring 5.6 6.0 7.3 19.0 o/w Own-managed Subscription 22.2 22.6 23.4 68.2 License revenue 9.9 11.7 7.6 29.1 Services revenue 22.9 22.7 20.9 66.4 Total revenue SBS 94.0 99.3 96.7 290.0





Attachment

29102026_74Software_PR_Q3Revenue_English_VFinal