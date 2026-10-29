Invalda INVL Has Completed Sale Of UAB Litagra Shares

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 8 September 2026, Invalda INVL published an announcement (text of the announcement: ) stating that an agreement had been concluded for the sale of 100% of the shares of the agricultural group Litagra. Invalda INVL indirectly holds 48.81% of the shares of this company. The buyer is AS Infortar subsidiary OÜ Infortar Agro.

The regulatory approvals required for the completion of the transaction have been obtained from the competition authorities of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania and following the fulfilment of all conditions precedent, OÜ Infortar Agro has acquired a 100% shareholding in UAB Litagra.

The transaction was based on an enterprise value of EUR 95 million. Considering the company's debt obligations, cash and other agreed price adjustments, the share purchase price attributable to the Invalda INVL group was equal to EUR 30.9 million (in the financial statements as of 30 June 2026, the value of the investment was EUR 25.8 million).

“This transaction is a great example of how we operate: we invest, work closely with management to build value, and sell the business when the time is right. Over 15 years, together with Litagra's founder and management team, we transformed the company from a grain trading and agricultural services business into a higher value-added, vertically integrated food producer focused on dairy, poultry and feed manufacturing. I would like to thank Litagra's founder, Gintaras Kateiva, and the entire team for the value we have created together, as well as Infortar for the professional and constructive cooperation throughout the transaction”, said Darius Šulnis, CEO of Invalda INVL.

The transaction will generate for Invalda INVL group approximately EUR 5 million in additional profit compared with the investment value reported in the financial statements as of 30 June 2026.

Further information:

Darius Sulnis, CEO of Invalda INVL

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