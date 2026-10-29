Inbank Unaudited Financial Results For Q3 And 9 Months Of 2026



Inbank's total net income increased by 14% year-on-year to €25 million in the third quarter and by 9% to €68.8 million in the first nine months of 2026. The quarterly result includes a positive one-off adjustment to interest income resulting from a change in the interest income recognition methodology following the migration of the Lithuanian loan portfolio to Inbank's unified platform. Operating expenses increased by 14% year-on-year to €13 million, mainly due to higher personnel and administrative expenses, with the latter including a provision for the fine imposed by the Polish consumer protection authority UOKiK. Inbank's cost-income ratio improved to 52% for the quarter.

Originated volume reached a record €227 million in Q3 2026, up 11% year-on-year, bringing the total for the first 9 months of the year to €655 million, an increase of 16% year-on-year.

Across product segments, personal loan volumes increased by 35% year-on-year to €56 million, accounting now for a quarter of Inbank's total originated volume. Car financing volumes grew for the third consecutive quarter, reaching €57 million, up 16% year-on-year. Growth was supported by Inbank's partnership with Otomoto in Poland and the continued recovery of the Estonian car market. Rental services volumes increased by 54% to €19 million, supported by both full-service vehicle rental and consumer electronics renta. During the quarter, Mobire also introduced an operating lease offering. Pay later products, Inbank's largest product segment, recorded an 8% year-on-year increase in originated volume to €67 million. Green financing volumes declined by 28% year-on-year to €28 million, reflecting an exceptionally strong comparison period in Poland last year, when sales were boosted by government subsidies. However, volumes have remained stable over the past two quarters.

The loan and rental portfolio grew 9% year-on-year to €1.36 billion, while customer deposits increased by 4% year-on-year to €1.37 billion. At the end of the third quarter, Inbank's total assets stood at €1.67 billion.

Impairments on loans and receivables accounted for 1.38% of the average loan and rental portfolio, down from 1.52% a year ago, reflecting improving credit quality in the Baltics and Poland.

The total capital ratio stood at 18.74% at quarter end. At the end of September, Inbank announced the early redemption of its Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds issued in November 2021, with a total nominal value of €4.5 million, having received prior consent from the Estonian Financial Supervision and Resolution Authority.

On 15 September, Inbank and Eurobank established INE Embedded Finance Credit Company S.A., a 50/50 joint venture to offer embedded finance solutions in Greece. The company has submitted an operating licence application to the Bank of Greece, with operations expected to begin by the end of Q1 2027, subject to regulatory approval.

Following the end of the quarter, on 22 October 2026, Inbank established a Growth Committee, chaired by Jan Andresoo, and comprising Erkki Raasuke and Sergei Anikin as members. On 23 October 2026, Jan Andresoo was also appointed Vice-Chairman of Inbank's Supervisory Board. At the end of Q3 2026, Inbank had more than 787,000 active customer contracts and over 6,000 active partners.

Priit Põldoja, CEO of Inbank, comments on the results:

“Since the beginning of the year, we have achieved record sales volumes every quarter, and in Q3 this momentum was accompanied by improved profitability. Despite several one-off effects on income and expenses, our underlying margins, cost of risk and profitability improved significantly during the quarter, with net profit increasing by 26% year-on-year.

Looking ahead, we remain focused on improving margins and allocating capital to higher-return areas. With our joint venture with Eurobank now established and the licensing process underway, we are preparing to bring Inbank's technology platform and products to the Greek market.”

Key financial indicators as of 30 September 2026

Total assets €1.67 billion

Loan and rental portfolio €1.36 billion

Customer deposits €1.37 billion

Total equity €182 million

Net profit €6.3 million

Return on equity 14%

Consolidated income statement (in thousands of euros)