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Inbank Unaudited Financial Results For Q3 And 9 Months Of 2026


Date: 2026-10-29 02:33:21

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In Q3 2026, Inbank reached a record originated volume of €227 million, representing an 11% year-on-year increase. Consolidated net profit for the quarter grew by 26% year-on-year to €6.3 million. Net profit for the first nine months of 2026 reached €14.6 million, up 11% year-on-year. The return on equity was 14% in Q3, and 11.1% for the first 9 months of the year.

  • Inbank's total net income increased by 14% year-on-year to €25 million in the third quarter and by 9% to €68.8 million in the first nine months of 2026. The quarterly result includes a positive one-off adjustment to interest income resulting from a change in the interest income recognition methodology following the migration of the Lithuanian loan portfolio to Inbank's unified platform. Operating expenses increased by 14% year-on-year to €13 million, mainly due to higher personnel and administrative expenses, with the latter including a provision for the fine imposed by the Polish consumer protection authority UOKiK. Inbank's cost-income ratio improved to 52% for the quarter.
  • Originated volume reached a record €227 million in Q3 2026, up 11% year-on-year, bringing the total for the first 9 months of the year to €655 million, an increase of 16% year-on-year.
  • Across product segments, personal loan volumes increased by 35% year-on-year to €56 million, accounting now for a quarter of Inbank's total originated volume. Car financing volumes grew for the third consecutive quarter, reaching €57 million, up 16% year-on-year. Growth was supported by Inbank's partnership with Otomoto in Poland and the continued recovery of the Estonian car market. Rental services volumes increased by 54% to €19 million, supported by both full-service vehicle rental and consumer electronics renta. During the quarter, Mobire also introduced an operating lease offering. Pay later products, Inbank's largest product segment, recorded an 8% year-on-year increase in originated volume to €67 million. Green financing volumes declined by 28% year-on-year to €28 million, reflecting an exceptionally strong comparison period in Poland last year, when sales were boosted by government subsidies. However, volumes have remained stable over the past two quarters.
  • The loan and rental portfolio grew 9% year-on-year to €1.36 billion, while customer deposits increased by 4% year-on-year to €1.37 billion. At the end of the third quarter, Inbank's total assets stood at €1.67 billion.
  • Impairments on loans and receivables accounted for 1.38% of the average loan and rental portfolio, down from 1.52% a year ago, reflecting improving credit quality in the Baltics and Poland.
  • The total capital ratio stood at 18.74% at quarter end. At the end of September, Inbank announced the early redemption of its Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds issued in November 2021, with a total nominal value of €4.5 million, having received prior consent from the Estonian Financial Supervision and Resolution Authority.
  • On 15 September, Inbank and Eurobank established INE Embedded Finance Credit Company S.A., a 50/50 joint venture to offer embedded finance solutions in Greece. The company has submitted an operating licence application to the Bank of Greece, with operations expected to begin by the end of Q1 2027, subject to regulatory approval.
  • Following the end of the quarter, on 22 October 2026, Inbank established a Growth Committee, chaired by Jan Andresoo, and comprising Erkki Raasuke and Sergei Anikin as members. On 23 October 2026, Jan Andresoo was also appointed Vice-Chairman of Inbank's Supervisory Board.
  • At the end of Q3 2026, Inbank had more than 787,000 active customer contracts and over 6,000 active partners.

Priit Põldoja, CEO of Inbank, comments on the results:

“Since the beginning of the year, we have achieved record sales volumes every quarter, and in Q3 this momentum was accompanied by improved profitability. Despite several one-off effects on income and expenses, our underlying margins, cost of risk and profitability improved significantly during the quarter, with net profit increasing by 26% year-on-year.

Looking ahead, we remain focused on improving margins and allocating capital to higher-return areas. With our joint venture with Eurobank now established and the licensing process underway, we are preparing to bring Inbank's technology platform and products to the Greek market.”

Key financial indicators as of 30 September 2026

Total assets €1.67 billion
Loan and rental portfolio €1.36 billion
Customer deposits €1.37 billion
Total equity €182 million
Net profit €6.3 million
Return on equity 14%

Consolidated income statement (in thousands of euros)

Q3 2026 Q3 2025 9 months 2026 9 months 2025
Interest income calculated using effective interest method 33,792 32,003 97,263 95,042
Interest expense -13,003 -13,178 -38,957 -39,786
Net interest income 20,789 18,825 58,306 55,256
Fee and commission income 153 33 362 55
Fee and commission expenses -1,347 -1,295 -3,877 -3,408
Net fee and commission income/expenses -1,194 -1,262 -3,515 -3,353
Rental income 11,974 9,965 34,682 28,439
Sale of assets previously rented to customers 5,417 4,279 15,909 12,746
Depreciation of rental assets -5,935 -4,690 -16,816 -13,511
Other operating expenses -2,069 -1,731 -6,247 -5,083
Cost of assets sold previously rented to customers -4,857 -3,997 -14,794 -11,693
Net rental income/expenses 4,530 3,826 12,734 10,898
Other operating income 257 58 315 77
Net gains/losses from financial assets measured at fair value 498 325 952 306
Foreign exchange rate gain/losses 86 81 37 139
Net gain/losses from financial items 841 464 1,304 522
Total net income 24,966 21,853 68,829 63,323
Personnel expenses -6,451 -5,494 -18,910 -16,863
Marketing expenses -992 -1,055 -3,361 -2,942
Administrative expenses -3,593 -3,040 -9,323 -9,068
Depreciation, amortization -1,955 -1,834 -5,443 -5,236
Total operating expenses -12,991 -11,423 -37,037 -34,109
Impairment losses on loans and receivables -4,713 -4,740 -14,940 -14,085
Profit before income tax 7,262 5,690 16,852 15,129
Income tax expense -959 -682 -2,269 -2,026
Profit for the period 6,303 5,008 14,583 13,103
Other comprehensive income that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
Currency translation differences -290 -96 -363 -235
Total comprehensive income for the period 6,013 4,912 14,220 12,868

Consolidated statement of financial position (in thousands of euros)

30/09/2026 31/12/2025 30/09/2025
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents 168,410 173,400 238,906
Due from other banks 9,998 10,004 0
Investments in debt securities 72,940 59,393 52,041
Financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss 16 94 57
Loans and andvances 1,208,627 1,152,136 1,119,715
Investments in joint ventures 4,799 0 0
Other financial assets 6,596 3,610 8,176
Tangible fixed assets 136,760 113,835 103,279
Right of use assets 16,648 20,469 20,680
Intangible assets 34,979 33,492 33,061
Other assets 5,434 6,300 5,515
Deferred tax assets 6,321 7,299 5,496
Total assets 1,671,528 1,580,032 1,586,926
Liabilities
Customer deposits 1,373,669 1,301,052 1,318,930
Financial liabilities measured at fair value through profit or loss 0 265 417
Other financial liabilities 43,997 46,204 53,936
Current tax liability 482 193 569
Deferred tax liability 1,546 1,350 1,072
Other liabilities 12,203 11,132 10,365
Subordinated debt securities 57,253 48,866 40,927
Total liabilities 1,489,150 1,409,062 1,426,216
Equity
Share capital 1,190 1,178 1,152
Share premium 61,923 60,166 54,892
Statutory reserve 119 115 115
Other reserves 368 1,153 1,337
Retained earnings 118,778 108,358 103,214
Total equity 182,378 170,970 160,710
Total liabilities and equity 1,671,528 1,580,032 1,586,926


Inbank is a financial technology company with an EU banking license that connects merchants, consumers and financial institutions on its next generation embedded finance platform. Partnering with more than 6,000 merchants, Inbank has 787,000+ active contracts and collects deposits across seven markets in Europe. Inbank bonds are listed on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.

Additional information:
 Styv Solovjov
AS Inbank
Head of Investor Relations
+372 5645 9738
...


Attachments

  • Inbank Interim Report 2026 Q3
  • Investor Presentation Q3 2026

MENAFN29102026004107003653ID1111882755


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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