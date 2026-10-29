Inbank Unaudited Financial Results For Q3 And 9 Months Of 2026

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In Q3 2026, Inbank reached a record originated volume of €227 million, representing an 11% year-on-year increase. Consolidated net profit for the quarter grew by 26% year-on-year to €6.3 million. Net profit for the first nine months of 2026 reached €14.6 million, up 11% year-on-year. The return on equity was 14% in Q3, and 11.1% for the first 9 months of the year.
Inbank's total net income increased by 14% year-on-year to €25 million in the third quarter and by 9% to €68.8 million in the first nine months of 2026. The quarterly result includes a positive one-off adjustment to interest income resulting from a change in the interest income recognition methodology following the migration of the Lithuanian loan portfolio to Inbank's unified platform. Operating expenses increased by 14% year-on-year to €13 million, mainly due to higher personnel and administrative expenses, with the latter including a provision for the fine imposed by the Polish consumer protection authority UOKiK. Inbank's cost-income ratio improved to 52% for the quarter. Originated volume reached a record €227 million in Q3 2026, up 11% year-on-year, bringing the total for the first 9 months of the year to €655 million, an increase of 16% year-on-year. Across product segments, personal loan volumes increased by 35% year-on-year to €56 million, accounting now for a quarter of Inbank's total originated volume. Car financing volumes grew for the third consecutive quarter, reaching €57 million, up 16% year-on-year. Growth was supported by Inbank's partnership with Otomoto in Poland and the continued recovery of the Estonian car market. Rental services volumes increased by 54% to €19 million, supported by both full-service vehicle rental and consumer electronics renta. During the quarter, Mobire also introduced an operating lease offering. Pay later products, Inbank's largest product segment, recorded an 8% year-on-year increase in originated volume to €67 million. Green financing volumes declined by 28% year-on-year to €28 million, reflecting an exceptionally strong comparison period in Poland last year, when sales were boosted by government subsidies. However, volumes have remained stable over the past two quarters. The loan and rental portfolio grew 9% year-on-year to €1.36 billion, while customer deposits increased by 4% year-on-year to €1.37 billion. At the end of the third quarter, Inbank's total assets stood at €1.67 billion. Impairments on loans and receivables accounted for 1.38% of the average loan and rental portfolio, down from 1.52% a year ago, reflecting improving credit quality in the Baltics and Poland. The total capital ratio stood at 18.74% at quarter end. At the end of September, Inbank announced the early redemption of its Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds issued in November 2021, with a total nominal value of €4.5 million, having received prior consent from the Estonian Financial Supervision and Resolution Authority. On 15 September, Inbank and Eurobank established INE Embedded Finance Credit Company S.A., a 50/50 joint venture to offer embedded finance solutions in Greece. The company has submitted an operating licence application to the Bank of Greece, with operations expected to begin by the end of Q1 2027, subject to regulatory approval. Following the end of the quarter, on 22 October 2026, Inbank established a Growth Committee, chaired by Jan Andresoo, and comprising Erkki Raasuke and Sergei Anikin as members. On 23 October 2026, Jan Andresoo was also appointed Vice-Chairman of Inbank's Supervisory Board. At the end of Q3 2026, Inbank had more than 787,000 active customer contracts and over 6,000 active partners.
Priit Põldoja, CEO of Inbank, comments on the results:
“Since the beginning of the year, we have achieved record sales volumes every quarter, and in Q3 this momentum was accompanied by improved profitability. Despite several one-off effects on income and expenses, our underlying margins, cost of risk and profitability improved significantly during the quarter, with net profit increasing by 26% year-on-year.
Looking ahead, we remain focused on improving margins and allocating capital to higher-return areas. With our joint venture with Eurobank now established and the licensing process underway, we are preparing to bring Inbank's technology platform and products to the Greek market.”
Key financial indicators as of 30 September 2026
Total assets €1.67 billion
Loan and rental portfolio €1.36 billion
Customer deposits €1.37 billion
Total equity €182 million
Net profit €6.3 million
Return on equity 14%
Consolidated income statement (in thousands of euros)
|
| Q3 2026
| Q3 2025
| 9 months 2026
| 9 months 2025
| Interest income calculated using effective interest method
| 33,792
| 32,003
| 97,263
| 95,042
| Interest expense
| -13,003
| -13,178
| -38,957
| -39,786
| Net interest income
| 20,789
| 18,825
| 58,306
| 55,256
|
|
|
|
| Fee and commission income
| 153
| 33
| 362
| 55
| Fee and commission expenses
| -1,347
| -1,295
| -3,877
| -3,408
| Net fee and commission income/expenses
| -1,194
| -1,262
| -3,515
| -3,353
|
|
|
|
| Rental income
| 11,974
| 9,965
| 34,682
| 28,439
| Sale of assets previously rented to customers
| 5,417
| 4,279
| 15,909
| 12,746
| Depreciation of rental assets
| -5,935
| -4,690
| -16,816
| -13,511
| Other operating expenses
| -2,069
| -1,731
| -6,247
| -5,083
| Cost of assets sold previously rented to customers
| -4,857
| -3,997
| -14,794
| -11,693
| Net rental income/expenses
| 4,530
| 3,826
| 12,734
| 10,898
|
|
|
|
| Other operating income
| 257
| 58
| 315
| 77
| Net gains/losses from financial assets measured at fair value
| 498
| 325
| 952
| 306
| Foreign exchange rate gain/losses
| 86
| 81
| 37
| 139
| Net gain/losses from financial items
| 841
| 464
| 1,304
| 522
|
|
|
|
| Total net income
| 24,966
| 21,853
| 68,829
| 63,323
|
|
|
|
| Personnel expenses
| -6,451
| -5,494
| -18,910
| -16,863
| Marketing expenses
| -992
| -1,055
| -3,361
| -2,942
| Administrative expenses
| -3,593
| -3,040
| -9,323
| -9,068
| Depreciation, amortization
| -1,955
| -1,834
| -5,443
| -5,236
| Total operating expenses
| -12,991
| -11,423
| -37,037
| -34,109
|
|
|
|
| Impairment losses on loans and receivables
| -4,713
| -4,740
| -14,940
| -14,085
| Profit before income tax
| 7,262
| 5,690
| 16,852
| 15,129
|
|
|
|
| Income tax expense
| -959
| -682
| -2,269
| -2,026
| Profit for the period
| 6,303
| 5,008
| 14,583
| 13,103
|
|
|
|
| Other comprehensive income that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
|
|
|
| Currency translation differences
| -290
| -96
| -363
| -235
| Total comprehensive income for the period
| 6,013
| 4,912
| 14,220
| 12,868
Consolidated statement of financial position (in thousands of euros)
|
| 30/09/2026
| 31/12/2025
| 30/09/2025
| Assets
|
|
| Cash and cash equivalents
| 168,410
| 173,400
| 238,906
| Due from other banks
| 9,998
| 10,004
| 0
| Investments in debt securities
| 72,940
| 59,393
| 52,041
| Financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss
| 16
| 94
| 57
| Loans and andvances
| 1,208,627
| 1,152,136
| 1,119,715
| Investments in joint ventures
| 4,799
| 0
| 0
| Other financial assets
| 6,596
| 3,610
| 8,176
| Tangible fixed assets
| 136,760
| 113,835
| 103,279
| Right of use assets
| 16,648
| 20,469
| 20,680
| Intangible assets
| 34,979
| 33,492
| 33,061
| Other assets
| 5,434
| 6,300
| 5,515
| Deferred tax assets
| 6,321
| 7,299
| 5,496
| Total assets
| 1,671,528
| 1,580,032
| 1,586,926
|
|
|
| Liabilities
|
|
| Customer deposits
| 1,373,669
| 1,301,052
| 1,318,930
| Financial liabilities measured at fair value through profit or loss
| 0
| 265
| 417
| Other financial liabilities
| 43,997
| 46,204
| 53,936
| Current tax liability
| 482
| 193
| 569
| Deferred tax liability
| 1,546
| 1,350
| 1,072
| Other liabilities
| 12,203
| 11,132
| 10,365
| Subordinated debt securities
| 57,253
| 48,866
| 40,927
| Total liabilities
| 1,489,150
| 1,409,062
| 1,426,216
|
|
|
| Equity
|
|
| Share capital
| 1,190
| 1,178
| 1,152
| Share premium
| 61,923
| 60,166
| 54,892
| Statutory reserve
| 119
| 115
| 115
| Other reserves
| 368
| 1,153
| 1,337
| Retained earnings
| 118,778
| 108,358
| 103,214
| Total equity
| 182,378
| 170,970
| 160,710
|
|
|
| Total liabilities and equity
| 1,671,528
| 1,580,032
| 1,586,926
Inbank is a financial technology company with an EU banking license that connects merchants, consumers and financial institutions on its next generation embedded finance platform. Partnering with more than 6,000 merchants, Inbank has 787,000+ active contracts and collects deposits across seven markets in Europe. Inbank bonds are listed on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.
Additional information:
Styv Solovjov
AS Inbank
Head of Investor Relations
+372 5645 9738
...
Attachments
Inbank Interim Report 2026 Q3
Investor Presentation Q3 2026
MENAFN29102026004107003653ID1111882755
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the
information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept
any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images,
videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information
contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright
issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment