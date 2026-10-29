Alphabet Shares Slide After Revenue Miss Raises Questions About AI Spending Returns

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Alphabet shares came under pressure after the Google parent company reported third quarter revenue below analyst expectations, while heavy investment in artificial intelligence infrastructure pushed free cash flow further into negative territory. The results have sharpened investor attention on whether the company's growing AI expenditure can produce sufficient financial returns over time.

Advertising revenue misses expectations

Alphabet reported quarterly revenue of approximately $127.6 billion, below the forecast of $128.2 billion cited by Reuters. Advertising revenue reached $82 billion but also missed expectations, with analysts monitoring how AI powered search experiences could change the economics of the company's established advertising business.

Google remains a major player in online search and digital advertising. However, the introduction of AI generated answers and conversational search features could affect how users discover information and how advertisements are presented.

The company is working to incorporate AI into its products while protecting the revenue model that has supported its business for years. This transition creates both an opportunity to improve user experience and a challenge in maintaining advertising performance.

Cloud demand grows as investment costs rise

Google Cloud provided a brighter element in the results. Revenue increased to approximately $30.7 billion, exceeding analyst estimates, while its reported backlog reached $561 billion. These figures point to strong demand for cloud services and AI related infrastructure.

However, Alphabet reported negative free cash flow of approximately $9.1 billion for the quarter, compared with expectations that it would be close to breaking even. The company also indicated that capital expenditure would increase significantly in 2027, following a forecast of $195 billion to $205 billion for 2026.

Large investments can help a technology company secure computing capacity and support future growth, but they also increase the importance of execution. Investors must weigh the potential for future revenue against the immediate pressure on cash flow.

The balance between growth and returns

Alphabet's results illustrate a challenge shared by major technology companies: AI requires substantial infrastructure spending before the full commercial benefits may become clear.

Investors will be watching advertising trends, cloud profitability and future spending commitments. The company's ability to demonstrate that AI services can create new revenue while strengthening existing businesses may influence how markets value its long term prospects.