Unlimit Mobile Lets International Students Set Up A Canadian Phone Number Before They Fly

Students opening a Student GIC with ICICI Bank Canada or BMO can also earn CAD 60–120 in Unlimit Coins towards their mobile plan

TORONTO, CANADA, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Unlimit Mobile, a prepaid mobile service for international students in Canada, the USA and the UK, is helping students moving to Canada set up a Canadian number from home before they fly, with no contract, no credit check and at a saving of over CAD 336 a year against a comparable Bell plan.Every international student needs a Canadian phone number within days of landing. In the first week, they need to open a bank account, sign a lease and start receiving the instalments from their Student GIC (Guaranteed Investment Certificate), and almost every one of these steps asks for a local number.Under the Government of Canada's Immigration Levels Plan 2026–2028, the country expects to welcome 155,000 new international students in 2026."Most students plan their GIC, their visa and their flight months in advance, whereas the phone number is usually left for the day they land, which is when they need it the most. With Unlimit Mobile, students can set up their Canadian number from home, share it with their bank, college and landlord before they travel and start their first week with one less thing to arrange," said Amit Agarwal, Founder & CEO, Zetexa Global, the company behind Unlimit Mobile.Key highlights.Canadian number before departure: Set up on an eSIM or a physical SIM from the student's home country.No contract and no credit check: Prepaid plans on the Telus network, with 4G LTE and 5G coverage.Calling: Unlimited calls and texts within Canada, along with calling minutes to 34 countries.Pricing: Plans from CAD 0.75 a day, or CAD 564 for 12 months with 120 GB of data, over CAD 336 less than a year on Bell's 100 GB Select plan.Student GIC reward: CAD 60–120 in Unlimit Coins through ICICI Bank Canada and BMO referralsWhy Is It Hard for International Students to Get a Canadian Phone Number?Many postpaid plans in Canada ask for a local credit history, which international students build only after some time in the country. Bell and Rogers also no longer offer prepaid plans to new customers.An airport SIM does not solve this either. It is usually meant for short stays, and switching to a long-term plan later may change the number the student has already shared with their bank and college.How Can Students Set Up a Canadian Number Before They Fly?Students can set up their number from home in four steps:1.Check the phone: Make sure it is unlocked and supports eSIM.2.Choose a plan: Pick a Canada plan on the Unlimit Mobile website or app.3.Install the eSIM: Scan the QR code, which takes about two minutes.4.Share the number: Give it to the college, landlord and family before travelling.What Do Unlimit Mobile's Canada Plans Include?Unlimit Mobile's Canada plans include unlimited calls and texts within Canada, high-speed data on the Telus network, hotspot sharing and calling minutes to 34 countries. A 12-month plan with 120 GB of data costs CAD 564, or about CAD 47 a month. In comparison, Bell's 100 GB Select plan costs CAD 85 a month without autopay as of October 2026, plus an activation fee. This means that a student saves over CAD 336 a year. Since the plans are prepaid, students can leave at any time without a penalty. Unlimit Mobile currently serves more than 54,000 customers and is rated 4.8 out of 5 on its website.How Does the Student GIC Reward Work?Students who open their Student GIC with ICICI Bank Canada or BMO through Unlimit Mobile's referral receive CAD 60–120 in Unlimit Coins once their GIC funding is verified. Each month, the coins can pay up to 50% of the plan cost. Unlimit Coins are promotional credits and cannot be withdrawn as cash.The ICICI offer is open to students from India, China, the Philippines, Vietnam, Morocco, Senegal and Nepal, whereas the BMO offer is open to residents of India and the Philippines. Full terms are listed on the Unlimit Mobile banking partners page.Can Students Already in Canada Switch to Unlimit Mobile?Yes. Students who already have a Canadian number can move it to Unlimit Mobile and keep the same number. Plan details are available at unlimitmobile.It is evident that a phone number has become one of the first building blocks of an international student's life in Canada, and arranging it before departure lets students begin their banking, housing and studies from the day they land.About Unlimit MobileUnlimit Mobile is a prepaid mobile service for international students in Canada, the USA and the UK. Plans are available on eSIM or physical SIM, with no contract and no credit check, and can be set up before arrival. Unlimit Mobile is a brand of Zetexa Global. Website:About Zetexa GlobalZetexa Global is a USA-based licensed telecom operator and B2B eSIM platform. It powers the ZetSIM travel eSIM and Unlimit Mobile brands and supplies the infrastructure behind partner networks including Barça Mobile. Zetexa connects to 1,000+ mobile networks in 200+ countries and holds telecom approvals from the FCC (USA) and the CRTC (Canada). Website:Frequently Asked QuestionsCan international students get a Canadian phone number before arriving in Canada?Yes. With an unlocked, eSIM-compatible phone, students can buy a Canada plan from home, install the eSIM and receive their Canadian number before they fly.Do I need a credit history to get a phone plan in Canada?You need one for many postpaid contracts. However, Unlimit Mobile's plans are prepaid, which means there is no contract and no credit check.

Srujan Yeleti

Unlimit Mobile

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Unlimit Mobile Lets International Students Set Up a Canadian Phone Number Before They Fly News Provided By VMPL October 29, 2026, 06:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Telecommunications



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