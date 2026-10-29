Globalservicelinker Outlines Vision For Batumi's Tourism Growth Amid Record Visitor Figures And Airport Expansion

Batumi Center

The company highlights rising European tourism demand, expanding aviation infrastructure and the role of private investment in Georgia's destinations.

- Alexander Abraham, Managing Director, GlobalServiceLinker LLC

BATUMI, GEORGIA, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- GlobalServiceLinker LLC, the Batumi-based real estate investment and project development company behind HalloBatumi, has outlined its strategic vision for strengthening Batumi's position as a year-round international tourism destination.

The company's assessment follows newly released tourism figures showing record international tourist visits to Georgia, growing demand from European markets and major airport infrastructure investments designed to increase the country's future passenger capacity.

GlobalServiceLinker believes these developments create opportunities for new hospitality, cultural and entertainment concepts capable of attracting visitors beyond the traditional summer season.

"Batumi has spent years building the infrastructure to welcome the world. Now it is time to create more reasons for the world to come," said Alexander Abraham, Managing Director of GlobalServiceLinker LLC.

Tourism Records Strengthen Georgia's International Position

According to the Georgian National Tourism Administration, Georgia recorded approximately 4.4 million international tourist visits during the first nine months of 2026, an increase of 2.3% compared with the previous year and a record for the period.

International tourism revenue reached approximately USD 3.8 billion, representing annual growth of 4.4%.

European markets delivered particularly strong results. Visits from European Union countries and the United Kingdom increased by 20.1%, reaching a record 473,620 during the first three quarters. Revenue from these markets rose by 29.1% to approximately USD 665.4 million.

Batumi and the surrounding Adjara region have also benefited from substantial visitor activity. According to the regional government, Adjara welcomed more than two million visitors during the first seven months of 2026.

GlobalServiceLinker considers the increasing contribution of European visitors particularly relevant for the development of internationally oriented hospitality and leisure facilities.

Airport Expansion Creates New Opportunities

Georgia is also investing in aviation infrastructure to accommodate future passenger growth.

At Kutaisi International Airport, a new runway and additional infrastructure are being developed to support larger aircraft and expanded operations.

United Airports of Georgia has outlined plans to increase the airport's annual passenger-handling capacity from approximately 2.5 million to five million over time.

Kutaisi already serves numerous European destinations and represents an important international access point for western Georgia and the Black Sea region.

Batumi International Airport has also experienced increased flight activity. According to the Adjara government, the airport handled 906 flights in July 2026, approximately 31% more than in July 2025.

"Airports bring visitors within reach. What a destination offers determines whether they choose to come," Abraham said.

For GlobalServiceLinker, expanding international accessibility reinforces the importance of developing attractions that can convert transport capacity into sustained tourism demand.

Beyond Hotels: Creating Reasons to Travel

GlobalServiceLinker believes Batumi's next development phase should focus increasingly on the relationship between accommodation, entertainment, gastronomy and cultural experiences.

Established international destinations demonstrate how recognizable attractions can complement hospitality infrastructure and support visitor demand throughout the year.

London has the West End, New York has Broadway, and Hamburg has developed a recognizable musical entertainment sector.

While Batumi operates on a different scale, GlobalServiceLinker sees opportunities for the city to develop distinctive experiences that strengthen its own international identity.

"London has the West End. New York has Broadway. Hamburg has its musicals. Batumi has the opportunity to write its own story," Abraham said.

Such attractions could provide additional reasons for international visitors to travel outside the peak summer months, potentially benefiting hotels, restaurants, transportation providers and local businesses.

"You can build a thousand hotel rooms. But unless you give people a reason to travel, you have only built capacity - not demand," Abraham added.

International Capital Meets Local Development Expertise

GlobalServiceLinker reports approximately 1,000 real estate sales facilitated since its establishment, supported by its international investor network and German-language information platform HalloBatumi.

The company is increasingly extending its activities beyond conventional property transactions toward the conceptual development and investment coordination of integrated hospitality projects.

This approach includes cooperation with experienced Georgian construction companies and engineering specialists through a dedicated development consortium.

Mirza Tchagalidze, who leads construction and engineering coordination within the initiative, emphasized the importance of combining established development expertise with a broader destination vision.

"We have helped build Batumi's skyline. Now we want to help build the experiences that will define its future," Tchagalidze said.

The consortium is working toward a new hospitality and entertainment-oriented development concept, with additional information expected in November.

Looking Toward 2027 and Beyond

GlobalServiceLinker views the combination of record tourism activity, infrastructure expansion and international investor interest as a constructive foundation for Batumi's continued development.

However, the company emphasizes that future growth will depend not only on additional accommodation capacity but also on professional operations, diversified attractions and the ability to generate demand across different seasons.

"The next generation of investors will not simply ask where to buy property. They will ask what brings people to the destination," said Natalie Absahidze of GlobalServiceLinker.

The company expects integrated hospitality and entertainment concepts to become increasingly relevant as Batumi seeks to strengthen its international competitiveness.

"The next landmark of Batumi may not be something people look at. It may be something people come to experience," Abraham concluded.

GlobalServiceLinker expects to share further information about its development activities and long-term vision for Batumi in November 2026.

About GlobalServiceLinker LLC

GlobalServiceLinker LLC is a Batumi-based real estate investment advisory and project development company serving international investors interested in Georgia.

The company reports approximately 1,000 property sales facilitated since its establishment. Its activities include real estate brokerage, investment coordination, financing assistance, company formation support and hospitality-oriented project development.

Through HalloBatumi, GlobalServiceLinker provides German-language information about real estate investment, economic developments and business opportunities in Georgia.

More information:



Alexander Abraham

GlobalServiceLinker

+ +995 555 23 92 50

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