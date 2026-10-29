UP MLC Result: SP Wins Varanasi, Calls It 'Reflection' Of Upcoming Assembly Elections 2027

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Oct 29 (IANS) The Samajwadi Party (SP), after securing five seats in the latest Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council elections, has described its performance as an indication of the public mood ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, asserting that the results reflect what could unfold in the next state polls.

Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party received a significant boost ahead of the crucial Assembly elections after winning five of the 11 Legislative Council seats contested in the latest round of polls. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured the remaining six seats. While the BJP managed to retain its pre-election tally, the SP improved its position by adding two seats to its previous strength.

One of the most notable outcomes came from Varanasi, where the Samajwadi Party won both the Teachers' and Graduates' constituencies.

The result has drawn particular attention because Varanasi is the Lok Sabha constituency represented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to IANS, SP spokesperson Fakhrul Hasan Chand said the results demonstrated that the BJP faced difficulties when elections were conducted through ballot papers. He also alleged that the ruling party had attempted to influence the process at certain places.

"In Uttar Pradesh, when elections were held through ballot papers, the BJP lost. The BJP also slowed down the voting process in ballot paper elections and, in some places, its workers misused the administration to influence certain seats through their arbitrary actions. They tried to stop the Varanasi results; however, they were not able to stop the public from expressing their stand," Chand said.

Taking aim at the BJP over its response to the election results, the SP spokesperson said the party should explain its defeat in Varanasi rather than seeking political satisfaction from the Congress' setbacks elsewhere.

"The BJP, which is trying to find happiness in the Congress' sorrow, will not answer questions about how it lost in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi. Those who want to find happiness in others' sorrow can do so. However, this is what is on the public's mind. This is just a reflection of what will happen in the 2027 Assembly elections,” he added.

Reacting to the results in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said the Samajwadi Party had managed to win in a constituency where such an outcome was not anticipated. He said the BJP would examine the reasons behind the result.

"The Samajwadi Party has opened its account where it was not expected," Maurya said, adding that the BJP would look into the outcome.

Meanwhile, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav also reacted to the results through a post on social media platform X, referring to the victory of the PDA, a political grouping promoted by the Samajwadi Party.

"They are secretly happy about the PDA's victory too - no one becomes a stranger just by leaving home," Yadav wrote.

"If the scheming BJP folks hadn't pulled that double-cross in Gorakhpur, the same fate as in Varanasi would have befallen them there too. All in all, the BJP has suffered a moral defeat in Gorakhpur as well. Until the final results from Banaras come in, this is our appeal to all our workers: No rest until we have proof of victory in our hands," his post read.

"The MLC elections have packed off the BJP's bag and baggage. Despite extreme dishonesty and administrative tampering, no one could avert the BJP's downfall. All those corrupt officials who served the BJP will be hauled before the people's court once the PDA government takes power," he added.