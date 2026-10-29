Karnataka CM, Union Ministers Pay Tribute To Puneeth Rajkumar On Fifth Death Anniversary

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 29 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi, H. D. Kumaraswamy, Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka, and BJP state president B.Y. Vijayendra on Thursday paid tribute to Kannada superstar and Karnataka Ratna awardee Puneeth Rajkumar on his fifth death anniversary.

In his tribute, Shivakumar said Puneeth Rajkumar became a beloved member of households across Karnataka through his innocent smile, humility, and talent as an actor. He said Rajkumar continues to live forever in the hearts of millions of Kannadigas.

The Chief Minister noted that Puneeth, who won a National Film Award as a child artist, took Kannada cinema to new heights as a leading actor. Despite being a superstar on screen, he led a simple and dignified life off screen, setting an example for others to follow.

Union Minister for Education Pralhad Joshi paid tribute to Kannada superstar and Karnataka Ratna awardee Dr Puneeth Rajkumar on his death anniversary, saying the actor had earned a permanent place in the hearts of millions of Kannadigas through his exceptional acting, simplicity, humanity and public service.

In his statement, Joshi said Puneeth began his artistic journey as a child actor and grew into a leading star who became a source of pride for the Kannada film industry.

He said the actor brought light into the lives of people not only through his performances but also through his philanthropy and contributions to education, healthcare and social service.

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy stated, "Even if years roll by, our Puneeth Rajkumar remains forever etched as an unblemished love in millions of hearts. His personality, gentle simplicity, and society-oriented service have immortalized Appu. On this day, I offer my heartfelt salutations in his blessed memory, the jewel of our Kannada land."

Leader of the opposition Ashoka said Puneeth Rajkumar, fondly known as Appu, entered the Kannada film industry as a child artist and won the affection and admiration of people across the state.

Recalling that five years had passed since his demise, Ashoka called upon people to remember the artistic contributions and public service of the actor on his death anniversary.

Karnataka BJP chief Vijayendra also paid heartfelt tributes to Puneeth, describing him as a Karnataka Ratna whom the people would never forget and a beloved figure cherished by Kannadigas.

He said Puneeth earned a permanent place in the hearts of millions not merely as an extraordinary, successful and popular actor, but also through his compassion, simplicity and selfless social service.

Puneeth Rajkumar, the youngest son of legendary Kannada actor Dr Rajkumar, died on October 29, 2021, at the age of 46. Fondly remembered as Appu, he remains one of the most beloved personalities in Kannada cinema, with his philanthropic contributions inspiring people across Karnataka.