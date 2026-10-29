Meeting Of BJP General Secretaries Underway In Delhi Under Nitin Nabin's Chairmanship

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 29 (IANS) A key meeting of the BJP's National General Secretaries began on Thursday under the chairmanship of party President Nitin Nabin at the party headquarters in New Delhi.

BJP National General Secretaries, including B.L. Santhosh, Sunil Bansal, Vinod Tawde, Smriti Irani, Satish Poonia, Sanjay Bhatia and Biplab Kumar Deb, among others, are attending the meeting.

The meeting is expected to discuss the Opposition's programmes, the prevailing political situation in the country and the party's organisational strategy to counter the Opposition's campaign.

The BJP leadership is also expected to deliberate on preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections in five states -- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa.

The focus of the meeting is on strengthening the party organisation and chalking out election strategies.

The meeting assumes significance as the BJP begins preparations for the upcoming electoral battles while assessing the Opposition's political activities and the evolving political situation.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Nitin Nabin led a march through Delhi's Chandni Chowk as part of the BJP's 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy' campaign.

The march was held amid escalating political tensions over the allegations of "vote theft" and alleged irregularities in the SIR exercise that have been raised by the Congress and other Opposition parties.

The ruling party has sought to counter the Opposition's campaign by mobilising its own leaders and workers.

As part of these efforts, Nitin Nabin personally led the march in Chandni Chowk on Wednesday, underscoring the party's focus on the issue.

He took potshots at the Gandhi family, saying that the 'Congress-I', a faction of the grand old party formed by late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in January 1978, stands for "Italian Congress" rather than "Congress-Indira", while terming the party's electoral defeats as "purification" by citizens.