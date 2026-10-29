Amazon Layoffs 2026: 250 Employees Affected As Company Restructures Device Business

Amazon has announced another wave of layoffs, slashing up to 250 jobs in its Devices and Services business. The move comes as the technology giant continues to roll out new consumer gadgets, including Kindle e-readers and tablets.

According to a source familiar with the situation, the new round of job cuts would focus on software development positions. Amazon acknowledged the cutbacks in response to a Reuters query, saying the move was necessary to streamline operations and match its personnel with its product strategy.

The decision comes after a series of labour changes at the corporation this year, prompting further questions about its hiring priorities as it ramps up spending on technology and artificial intelligence.

Amazon Layoffs: Who Is Being Impacted?

The latest job layoffs are in Amazon's Devices and Services business, which creates consumer technology goods and services. Its range includes Kindle e-readers, Alexa-enabled devices and other connected items.

Software development teams are among those likely to be affected by the cuts, which might result in the loss of around 250 jobs, reports say. Amazon, however, has not publicly disclosed a specific breakdown of the jobs or teams impacted.

Sources said staff were told of the decision in texts sent in the early hours of the morning. Cherie Robinson, vice president for human resources for the Devices and Services organisation, said in a memo referring to a study of the division's organisational structure.

The corporation does not announce the discontinuation of any specific gadget or product line with the reduction.

Despite launching new products, Amazon is cutting jobs. Why?

Amazon has stated the change is meant to help it operate more effectively and to align its workforce structure with its product objectives.

The timing is interesting given the business recently launched new Kindle e-readers and tablet PCs. On Wednesday, it also unveiled an Alexa-powered alarm clock and photo frame.

But developing new items and cutting employment are not always incompatible. At the same time, a corporation can continue to invest in selected products, while examining team structures, responsibilities and manpower requirements elsewhere.

Amazon has not offered a public explanation for the organisational changes that led to the layoffs. So it would be premature to assume that the layoffs are connected to the performance of any particular gadget or product.

Amazon Layoffs October: Another Job Cut Round

The Devices and Services news comes after another wave of cuts earlier in October, when Amazon eliminated jobs in its core retail division.

Previous reorganisation included less than 1,000 people internationally, reports said. Amazon said the adjustments were largely to its Stores unit that runs its core online shopping activities.

The current announcement is for another division. The two rounds together showcase the company's continuous efforts to evaluate its organisational structure across a number of business sectors.

Amazon has also cut further into its personnel in recent years. However, the number of affected employment in one division should not be mistaken with the company's overall job cutbacks across all companies and eras.

Are Amazon's Layoffs Due to Artificial Intelligence?

Amazon keeps investing in artificial intelligence and cloud computing, both of which are supercomputing-hungry and need technical know-how.

Automation, AI technologies and shifting business goals are also under consideration in the larger IT industry as it weighs up their impact on personnel needs. But no verifiable proof showsthat AI alone prompted the current layoffs in Amazon's Devices and Services business.

The company's stated reason is operational efficiency and aligning its workforce with its product strategy. But without more information from Amazon, linking these job losses to AI would be speculative.

What Comes Next?

The latest round of job losses at Amazon is emphasising how the business will combine product development, operating efficiency, and its longer-term bets on technology.

For impacted employees, the immediate concern will be the transition after the workforce reduction. Amazon has not provided a full public breakdown of affected workers or support mechanisms relating to this cycle.

When it reports forthcoming financial results, investors can better gauge the company's spending objectives and business performance. Amazon has announced the latest round of cutbacks, but far from it has not suggested it is ending its consumer-device business.