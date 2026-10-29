INDIA Bloc's November 1 Ramlila Maidan Rally: These 3 Are Main Conditions By Delhi Police - List And Why They Matter

MENAFN - Live Mint) Delhi Police has granted a no-objection certificate (NOC) for the INDIA bloc's rally at Ramlila Maidan on November 1, 2026, subject to strict conditions governing security, crowd management and public order. The Congress rally at Ramlila Maidan, scheduled from 10 am to 5 pm, is part of the Opposition's campaign against alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and its demand for accountability from Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

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The clearance is conditional on approval from the land-owning authority and compliance with police directives. Authorities have also prepared an extensive security plan, including around 3,500 personnel and more than 200 CCTV cameras, to manage the gathering.

Here are six key conditions imposed by Delhi Police and why they matter.

1. Ramlila March must end by 5 pm, with no overnight stay

Delhi Police has directed the organisers to conclude the rally by 5 pm on November 1 and begin dispersing participants immediately. The programme cannot be extended under any circumstances, and overnight stays at Ramlila Maidan before or after the event are prohibited.

2. CCTV cameras and dedicated control room required

The organisers must install high-definition CCTV cameras at key locations, including entry and exit gates, the stage, surrounding areas and seating enclosures. The surveillance system must include recording facilities and a dedicated control room equipped with at least five monitoring screens.

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The Delhi police have prohibited marches towards any location beyond the Ramlila Maidan. Congress and INDIA Bloc organisers have also been instructed to ensure that the gathering remains peaceful and that no unruly or disruptive behaviour takes place.

4. 'Chalo Delhi Ramlila March' speeches must not disturb communal harmony

The INDIA Bloc organisers must ensure that speeches do not include remarks concerning caste, creed or colour that could disturb public harmony, peace and tranquillity, Delhi Policve has said.

If a speaker makes provocative or intimidating remarks, the public address system must be switched off immediately and the speaker removed from the stage, the rider from Delhi Police added.

5. Traffic arrangements, drinking water and toilets mandatory

All vehicles, including buses, cars and tempos, must be parked at locations designated by the traffic police.

The 'Chalo Delhi Ramlila March' organisers must also provide adequate drinking water, sufficient toilet facilities with separate arrangements for women, and identifiable volunteers to assist participants during the rally.

6. 'Chalo Delhi Ramlila March' organisers must submit attendee details and coordinate with police

Delhi Police has asked the 'Chalo Delhi Ramlila March' organisers to provide a list of invitees and volunteers, a minute-by-minute programme and details of buses, including their registration numbers.

They must also cooperate with Delhi police personnel deployed at the venue and comply with instructions issued by senior officers.

The police have warned that failure to comply with the stipulated conditions could lead to the NOC being revoked.

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The 'Chalo Delhi Ramlila March' forms part of the Opposition's campaign against alleged irregularities in the SIR of electoral rolls. Congress and other Opposition parties have criticised the exercise and demanded accountability from Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Delhi Police has clarified that it has not withdrawn permission for the rally, following allegations that authorities were delaying the programme. The police have divided the venue into 14 zones for crowd management and plan to deploy reserve forces alongside CCTV, body-worn cameras and surveillance-equipped vehicles.