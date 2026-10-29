Pakistan Restores Airspace Access for Taiwanese Airlines
(MENAFN) Pakistan has reinstated permission for Taiwanese airlines to fly through its airspace after temporarily prohibiting such operations under its One-China policy, according to reports published Wednesday.
Documents indicate that the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority has approved overflight access for China Airlines Ltd. and EVA Airways Corp. for the period spanning Oct. 28 through March 27, 2027.
The decision follows an earlier announcement by Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif, who said aviation authorities had implemented the "the One China policy — only mainland China is allowed."
Asif explained that Islamabad permitted aircraft operated by the People's Republic of China to cross Pakistani airspace while excluding airlines from Taiwan.
Flight-tracking information showed that the two Taiwanese carriers had begun changing their routes over the weekend. Both airlines stopped flying over Pakistan from Sunday following the restrictions.
Neither China Airlines nor EVA Airways provided comments on the matter, while Taiwan's Civil Aviation Administration did not respond to questions concerning the flight diversions, according to reports.
Pakistan's restrictions are reportedly more stringent than China's own aviation rules, as Beijing continues to permit Taiwanese airlines to fly over Chinese territory.
Documents indicate that the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority has approved overflight access for China Airlines Ltd. and EVA Airways Corp. for the period spanning Oct. 28 through March 27, 2027.
The decision follows an earlier announcement by Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif, who said aviation authorities had implemented the "the One China policy — only mainland China is allowed."
Asif explained that Islamabad permitted aircraft operated by the People's Republic of China to cross Pakistani airspace while excluding airlines from Taiwan.
Flight-tracking information showed that the two Taiwanese carriers had begun changing their routes over the weekend. Both airlines stopped flying over Pakistan from Sunday following the restrictions.
Neither China Airlines nor EVA Airways provided comments on the matter, while Taiwan's Civil Aviation Administration did not respond to questions concerning the flight diversions, according to reports.
Pakistan's restrictions are reportedly more stringent than China's own aviation rules, as Beijing continues to permit Taiwanese airlines to fly over Chinese territory.
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