Hichilema Swears in Cabinet Ministers to Advance Zambia’s Growth Agenda
(MENAFN) Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema has sworn in 24 ministers to complete his Cabinet following his re-election for a second term in the country’s August general elections.
The president also administered the oath of office to all 10 provincial ministers during a ceremony at State House in the capital, Lusaka, on Wednesday.
The newly appointed officials include Brenda Tambatamba, who became Zambia’s first woman to serve as minister of mines and minerals development, and Elvis Nkandu, who took over the information and media portfolio while assuming the role of chief government spokesperson.
During Hichilema’s first term, Tambatamba led the labor and social security ministry, while Nkandu was responsible for youth, sport and arts.
Frank Moyo was named agriculture minister, moving to the executive position after serving as the parliament’s second deputy speaker.
The latest appointments follow the selection of four ministers shortly after Hichilema’s inauguration on Sept. 1. Those initial appointments covered health, finance and national planning, green economy and environment, and foreign affairs and international cooperation.
The expanded Cabinet also includes officials assigned to newly established ministries responsible for trade and exports, petroleum, electricity, industry, culture and arts, and skills and higher education. The changes form part of a broader restructuring of the government.
Hichilema enters his second term after steering the southern African country through a severe debt crisis and electricity shortages caused by drought, among other challenges. His administration is now placing its focus on the Grow Zambia Agenda, which sets out eight production targets across key sectors through 2031.
The goals include raising annual copper output to 3 million tons, producing 10 million tons of grain, generating 10 gigawatts of electricity and attracting 5 million tourist arrivals. Hichilema urged his new appointees to demonstrate tangible progress toward these objectives.
“As a government, we have a duty and a responsibility to deliver equitable development to all our people. That is why we have carefully restructured and aligned the establishment of the ministries to ensure that the machinery of government delivers for the people of Zambia,” Hichilema said in a post on Facebook after the ceremony.
Following the swearing-in, Nkandu told reporters that his ministry would step up public awareness efforts to promote the president’s agenda for national growth. He reiterated the commitment when media representatives welcomed him at his office later in the day.
The president also administered the oath of office to all 10 provincial ministers during a ceremony at State House in the capital, Lusaka, on Wednesday.
The newly appointed officials include Brenda Tambatamba, who became Zambia’s first woman to serve as minister of mines and minerals development, and Elvis Nkandu, who took over the information and media portfolio while assuming the role of chief government spokesperson.
During Hichilema’s first term, Tambatamba led the labor and social security ministry, while Nkandu was responsible for youth, sport and arts.
Frank Moyo was named agriculture minister, moving to the executive position after serving as the parliament’s second deputy speaker.
The latest appointments follow the selection of four ministers shortly after Hichilema’s inauguration on Sept. 1. Those initial appointments covered health, finance and national planning, green economy and environment, and foreign affairs and international cooperation.
The expanded Cabinet also includes officials assigned to newly established ministries responsible for trade and exports, petroleum, electricity, industry, culture and arts, and skills and higher education. The changes form part of a broader restructuring of the government.
Hichilema enters his second term after steering the southern African country through a severe debt crisis and electricity shortages caused by drought, among other challenges. His administration is now placing its focus on the Grow Zambia Agenda, which sets out eight production targets across key sectors through 2031.
The goals include raising annual copper output to 3 million tons, producing 10 million tons of grain, generating 10 gigawatts of electricity and attracting 5 million tourist arrivals. Hichilema urged his new appointees to demonstrate tangible progress toward these objectives.
“As a government, we have a duty and a responsibility to deliver equitable development to all our people. That is why we have carefully restructured and aligned the establishment of the ministries to ensure that the machinery of government delivers for the people of Zambia,” Hichilema said in a post on Facebook after the ceremony.
Following the swearing-in, Nkandu told reporters that his ministry would step up public awareness efforts to promote the president’s agenda for national growth. He reiterated the commitment when media representatives welcomed him at his office later in the day.
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