Arab Joint List Seeks Opposition Alliance to Remove Netanyahu Government
(MENAFN) Ahmad Tibi, an Arab member of Israel’s Knesset who leads the predominantly Arab Joint List parliamentary bloc, has called on opposition forces to cooperate in removing Benjamin Netanyahu’s government from power.
The opposition alliance, known as the “change bloc,” brings together several political parties, including Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar, Yair Lapid’s Yesh Atid, Yair Golan’s Democrats, Naftali Bennett’s Beyachad and Avigdor Lieberman’s Yisrael Beiteinu.
Tibi described the strong participation of Arab voters as a significant milestone for the Joint List, saying the bloc had responded to public demands for unity and demonstrated its importance in efforts to bring about political change.
"The massive turnout among Arab citizens is a historic achievement for the Joint List, which answered the public’s call for unity and proved that it is a decisive force without which change is impossible," Tibi said in a written statement.
He also called for cooperation with opposition parties to bring down the current government, led by Netanyahu alongside National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, and identified the removal of Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana as an initial step.
"We extend our hands toward the 'change bloc' to oust the Netanyahu-Ben-Gvir government -- which will begin with the removal of Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana," he added.
Addressing Joint List supporters at a gathering in Tayibe, a town in central Israel, early Wednesday, Tibi said Arab voters had made their voices heard despite alleged efforts to disrupt the electoral process.
According to footage released by his office, he accused those responsible of attempting to cut electricity at polling stations and interfere with voting.
The opposition alliance, known as the “change bloc,” brings together several political parties, including Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar, Yair Lapid’s Yesh Atid, Yair Golan’s Democrats, Naftali Bennett’s Beyachad and Avigdor Lieberman’s Yisrael Beiteinu.
Tibi described the strong participation of Arab voters as a significant milestone for the Joint List, saying the bloc had responded to public demands for unity and demonstrated its importance in efforts to bring about political change.
"The massive turnout among Arab citizens is a historic achievement for the Joint List, which answered the public’s call for unity and proved that it is a decisive force without which change is impossible," Tibi said in a written statement.
He also called for cooperation with opposition parties to bring down the current government, led by Netanyahu alongside National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, and identified the removal of Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana as an initial step.
"We extend our hands toward the 'change bloc' to oust the Netanyahu-Ben-Gvir government -- which will begin with the removal of Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana," he added.
Addressing Joint List supporters at a gathering in Tayibe, a town in central Israel, early Wednesday, Tibi said Arab voters had made their voices heard despite alleged efforts to disrupt the electoral process.
According to footage released by his office, he accused those responsible of attempting to cut electricity at polling stations and interfere with voting.
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