Trump Faces Epstein-Related Protests During Ohio Rally
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump faced interruptions from two separate protesters during a rally in Ohio on Wednesday, with both raising concerns involving the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
The first demonstrator disrupted Trump’s speech shortly after it began, shouting: “Trump went on the Jeffrey Epstein plane!” The interruption prompted boos from the audience as Trump responded to the protester.
Trump said he had removed Epstein from his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida more than two decades ago, presenting the decision as an action he considered justified.
“I threw Jeffrey Epstein out of a club 25 years ago because I thought he was a whack job. That was a great thing I did,” he said.
The president denied that Epstein had traveled with him and sought to link the financier to Democratic figures.
“He never came up with me. You know who he came up with? All of the friends of the Democrats. He was a Democrat,” he said.
Trump further asserted that he had been “totally exonerated” in relation to Epstein.
He later dismissed the demonstrators as “paid protesters” and “losers."
The disruptions occurred as demands continue for the publication of records connected to Epstein, who faced federal sex-trafficking charges when he was arrested in 2019. He died in a New York jail later that year while awaiting trial, and authorities ruled his death a suicide.
Documents released in connection with the case mentioned several prominent individuals, including Trump, former US President Bill Clinton, Bill Gates and former Prince Andrew. However, appearing in the records does not, by itself, establish that any individual engaged in wrongdoing.
The first demonstrator disrupted Trump’s speech shortly after it began, shouting: “Trump went on the Jeffrey Epstein plane!” The interruption prompted boos from the audience as Trump responded to the protester.
Trump said he had removed Epstein from his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida more than two decades ago, presenting the decision as an action he considered justified.
“I threw Jeffrey Epstein out of a club 25 years ago because I thought he was a whack job. That was a great thing I did,” he said.
The president denied that Epstein had traveled with him and sought to link the financier to Democratic figures.
“He never came up with me. You know who he came up with? All of the friends of the Democrats. He was a Democrat,” he said.
Trump further asserted that he had been “totally exonerated” in relation to Epstein.
He later dismissed the demonstrators as “paid protesters” and “losers."
The disruptions occurred as demands continue for the publication of records connected to Epstein, who faced federal sex-trafficking charges when he was arrested in 2019. He died in a New York jail later that year while awaiting trial, and authorities ruled his death a suicide.
Documents released in connection with the case mentioned several prominent individuals, including Trump, former US President Bill Clinton, Bill Gates and former Prince Andrew. However, appearing in the records does not, by itself, establish that any individual engaged in wrongdoing.
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