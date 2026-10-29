Hegseth Removes Senior Military Strategist from Pentagon Post
(MENAFN) US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has removed Army Lt. Gen. Brett Sylvia from his position on the Joint Staff, where he led a key directorate responsible for military strategy, planning and policy, according to reports published Wednesday.
Sylvia headed the Joint Staff’s Directorate for Strategy, Plans and Policy, commonly known as J-5. His dismissal took place this week, according to reports citing two US officials familiar with the personnel matter who spoke anonymously.
No official explanation was immediately provided for the decision to remove Sylvia from his post.
“The Chairman (of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine), the Joint Staff and the Joint Force extend our deepest gratitude to Lt. Gen. Brett Sylvia and his family for their 32 years of distinguished service to our nation,” a Joint Staff spokesperson said.
“We wish him and his family the best as they graduate to new opportunities and the next chapters of their lives.”
The identity of Sylvia’s successor had not been announced at the time of the reports.
The leadership change comes as attention grows around US military preparations concerning Iran. Previous media reports indicated that US Central Command had prepared options for potential strikes against Iran, which could be conducted following the November midterm elections if the White House authorized such action.
Sylvia’s departure represents another change among senior military personnel during Hegseth’s tenure as defense secretary, a position he assumed in January 2025.
Sylvia headed the Joint Staff’s Directorate for Strategy, Plans and Policy, commonly known as J-5. His dismissal took place this week, according to reports citing two US officials familiar with the personnel matter who spoke anonymously.
No official explanation was immediately provided for the decision to remove Sylvia from his post.
“The Chairman (of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine), the Joint Staff and the Joint Force extend our deepest gratitude to Lt. Gen. Brett Sylvia and his family for their 32 years of distinguished service to our nation,” a Joint Staff spokesperson said.
“We wish him and his family the best as they graduate to new opportunities and the next chapters of their lives.”
The identity of Sylvia’s successor had not been announced at the time of the reports.
The leadership change comes as attention grows around US military preparations concerning Iran. Previous media reports indicated that US Central Command had prepared options for potential strikes against Iran, which could be conducted following the November midterm elections if the White House authorized such action.
Sylvia’s departure represents another change among senior military personnel during Hegseth’s tenure as defense secretary, a position he assumed in January 2025.
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