Emergency Ends at Savannah River Site After Laboratory Fire
(MENAFN) Officials at the US Department of Energy’s Savannah River Site (SRS) in South Carolina lifted a Site Area Emergency late Wednesday after a fire broke out at the Savannah River National Laboratory. Radiological surveys conducted following the incident detected no contamination, according to an official notification.
The emergency was formally terminated at 9:45 p.m. local time Wednesday (0145 GMT Thursday), allowing protective measures to be lifted and access restrictions to be removed.
"Protective actions have been lifted, and site barricades have reopened," the notification stated.
Officials confirmed that the laboratory fire had been extinguished and that subsequent radiological monitoring found no detectable contamination. The findings indicated that the incident had not resulted in a measurable radiological release at the site.
The emergency was initially declared at 5:39 p.m. local time Wednesday (2139 GMT) after authorities received reports of the fire at the Savannah River National Laboratory. At the time, officials said there was no indication that the incident had caused consequences beyond the facility’s boundaries.
The Savannah River Site is located near Aiken, South Carolina, and is a major component of the United States’ nuclear weapons infrastructure. According to information published by the site, the installation has supported the US military’s strategic deterrence mission for more than 75 years.
The lifting of the emergency followed the extinguishing of the fire and the completion of radiological surveys. Officials did not provide further details about the cause of the fire, the extent of the damage or whether anyone was injured.
The emergency was formally terminated at 9:45 p.m. local time Wednesday (0145 GMT Thursday), allowing protective measures to be lifted and access restrictions to be removed.
"Protective actions have been lifted, and site barricades have reopened," the notification stated.
Officials confirmed that the laboratory fire had been extinguished and that subsequent radiological monitoring found no detectable contamination. The findings indicated that the incident had not resulted in a measurable radiological release at the site.
The emergency was initially declared at 5:39 p.m. local time Wednesday (2139 GMT) after authorities received reports of the fire at the Savannah River National Laboratory. At the time, officials said there was no indication that the incident had caused consequences beyond the facility’s boundaries.
The Savannah River Site is located near Aiken, South Carolina, and is a major component of the United States’ nuclear weapons infrastructure. According to information published by the site, the installation has supported the US military’s strategic deterrence mission for more than 75 years.
The lifting of the emergency followed the extinguishing of the fire and the completion of radiological surveys. Officials did not provide further details about the cause of the fire, the extent of the damage or whether anyone was injured.
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