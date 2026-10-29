Turkmenistan, Tajikistan Discuss Expanding Interparliamentary Cooperation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan and Tajikistan have discussed expanding cooperation between their parliaments.

This was reflected in a press release published by the Mejlis (Parliament) of Turkmenistan following a meeting between the Speaker of Tajikistan's Assembly of Representatives of the Supreme Assembly, Faizali Idizoda, and Chairperson of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan, Dunyagozel Gulmanova, who is paying a visit to Dushanbe. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 4th Interparliamentary Forum of Central Asian States.

According to the publication, Gulmanova said that friendly relations between Turkmenistan and Tajikistan in political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian fields had continued to develop over the years.

She also highlighted the importance of Tajikistan's support for Turkmenistan's initiative on the international legal framework.

“The resolution '2028 - International Year of International Law,' adopted at the initiative of Turkmenistan at a plenary session of the United Nations General Assembly, will be important in enhancing the role of international law worldwide, ensuring global peace and security, and developing effective multilateral cooperation,” the press release quoted Gulmanova as saying.

The sides also discussed mutual support for initiatives at international parliamentary platforms, the exchange of legislative experience, closer ties between interparliamentary friendship groups and specialized committees, and the organization of reciprocal visits.

Gulmanova invited Idizoda and representatives of the Tajik parliament to participate in several upcoming events hosted by Turkmenistan, including the third Ashgabat Conference on“Promoting International Law for Dialogue, Trust and Security within the OSCE,” a meeting of the Council of the Interparliamentary Assembly of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) during Turkmenistan's 2026 CIS chairmanship, and the third meeting of speakers of parliaments of the Group of Friends of Neutrality, to be held in a hybrid format, the report says.