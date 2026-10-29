Uzbekistan, Hong Kong Trade Association Discuss Investment, Joint Projects

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and the Hong Kong Regional United Trade and Industry Association have discussed expanding trade and investment cooperation, including plans to establish a representative office of the association in Uzbekistan and explore joint projects across several industries on October 28 in Tashkent.

According to Uzbekistan's Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade, the discussions took place between Ilzat Kasimov, deputy minister of investment, industry and trade of Uzbekistan, and a delegation from the association led by Vice Chairman Fan Zhikang.

The parties discussed ways to strengthen economic ties and establish direct contacts between Uzbek and Hong Kong business communities to facilitate commercial cooperation and investment.

Particular attention was given to potential joint projects in pharmaceuticals, industry, logistics and digital technologies.

In addition, the proposed establishment of a representative office in Uzbekistan was discussed as a potential mechanism for expanding the association's presence in the country and supporting engagement between businesses.

Following the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their readiness to advance joint initiatives and strengthen business partnerships.

The discussions reflect Uzbekistan's efforts to broaden international economic cooperation, attract investment and expand business ties with foreign partners. Cooperation in pharmaceuticals, logistics and digital technologies could create opportunities for companies to explore new markets, exchange expertise and develop joint projects.