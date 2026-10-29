Israeli Army Fires Interceptor at Suspected Aerial Target in Southern Lebanon
(MENAFN) The Israeli military said late Wednesday that it had launched an interceptor at a suspected aerial target detected near its forces in southern Lebanon, as Israeli airstrikes and artillery shelling continued across several areas.
In a statement published on the US social media platform X, the army said no warning sirens had been activated, in accordance with its established policy. It did not disclose further information about the nature of the target or confirm whether the interception had been successful.
The announcement came amid reports of multiple Israeli attacks across southern Lebanon.
Israeli warplanes conducted two successive strikes on Kfar Tebnit, while additional airstrikes hit the outskirts of Barashit and the Wadi al-Hujayr area, according to reports from Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA).
Israeli forces also carried out a demolition operation in the town of Deir Mimas, the agency reported.
In a separate incident, two drones carrying explosives detonated above Mansouri after flying at low altitude over the town and nearby areas, including Qlayleh and Buyut al-Sayyad.
Israeli aircraft were also observed flying at low altitude over southern Lebanon, conducting simulated attacks and releasing flares, according to the agency.
The latest incidents occurred despite a US-sponsored agreement reached between Lebanon and Israel on June 26. The arrangement calls for a gradual Israeli withdrawal from occupied Lebanese territory in exchange for the deployment of the Lebanese army and the disarmament of armed groups.
However, Israeli military operations in Lebanon have continued since the agreement was reached. The attacks have killed at least 4,386 people and wounded 12,407 others since March 2, while displacing more than one million people.
Israel continues to maintain a military presence in parts of southern Lebanon, including areas it has occupied for decades and others seized during the 2023-2024 war. During the latest conflict, Israeli forces advanced approximately 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) into Lebanese territory.
The continued strikes and military activity have raised further concerns about the implementation of the agreement and the prospects for reducing hostilities along the Lebanon-Israel border.
In a statement published on the US social media platform X, the army said no warning sirens had been activated, in accordance with its established policy. It did not disclose further information about the nature of the target or confirm whether the interception had been successful.
The announcement came amid reports of multiple Israeli attacks across southern Lebanon.
Israeli warplanes conducted two successive strikes on Kfar Tebnit, while additional airstrikes hit the outskirts of Barashit and the Wadi al-Hujayr area, according to reports from Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA).
Israeli forces also carried out a demolition operation in the town of Deir Mimas, the agency reported.
In a separate incident, two drones carrying explosives detonated above Mansouri after flying at low altitude over the town and nearby areas, including Qlayleh and Buyut al-Sayyad.
Israeli aircraft were also observed flying at low altitude over southern Lebanon, conducting simulated attacks and releasing flares, according to the agency.
The latest incidents occurred despite a US-sponsored agreement reached between Lebanon and Israel on June 26. The arrangement calls for a gradual Israeli withdrawal from occupied Lebanese territory in exchange for the deployment of the Lebanese army and the disarmament of armed groups.
However, Israeli military operations in Lebanon have continued since the agreement was reached. The attacks have killed at least 4,386 people and wounded 12,407 others since March 2, while displacing more than one million people.
Israel continues to maintain a military presence in parts of southern Lebanon, including areas it has occupied for decades and others seized during the 2023-2024 war. During the latest conflict, Israeli forces advanced approximately 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) into Lebanese territory.
The continued strikes and military activity have raised further concerns about the implementation of the agreement and the prospects for reducing hostilities along the Lebanon-Israel border.
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