Amazon Layoffs: 250 Employees Fired After New Kindle Launch Read Details

Washington: Amazon has fired around 250 employees from its Devices and Services division, right after bringing new Kindle e-readers and tablet computers to the market. An Amazon spokesperson confirmed this layoff in reply to a Reuters query. The spokesperson explained that the company made this move to streamline operations and restructure the setup according to their future roadmap.

This decision mostly impacted employees working in the software development section. Following its usual style, the company informed the affected staff about the job cuts through text messages and emails on Wednesday morning. Devices and Services HR Vice President Cherie Robinson sent a message to the employees. She clarified that the company decided to cut these roles only after doing a detailed review.

Amazon recently launched new Kindle models and tablets in the market. Along with this, the company also brought out a new Alexa-powered alarm clock and a photo frame. This fresh layoff news came out right after these product launches. Earlier this month, Amazon fired around 1,000 employees from its main retail division. Now, the company has cut 250 more jobs. The tech giant is taking all these steps just before releasing its third-quarter financial results.