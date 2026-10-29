Karwa Chauth Vrat: Why Do Married Women Fast And What Is The Story Of Karwa Mata?

Karwa Chauth is one of the most cherished Hindu festivals, particularly in North India, where married women observe a day-long fast and pray for their husbands' long life, good health and prosperity. The festival is marked by traditional attire, mehendi, evening prayers and the much-awaited moonrise ritual. Beyond these customs, Karwa Chauth holds deep religious significance, with legends highlighting devotion, faith and the strength of marital bonds. Incredible India +1

Why Do Married Women Observe Karwa Chauth?

Karwa Chauth is observed on the Chaturthi, or fourth day, of the Krishna Paksha in the Hindu lunar month of Kartik, according to the North Indian calendar. Women traditionally begin their fast before sunrise after eating Sargi, a meal usually prepared or sent by their mother-in-law.

They abstain from food and, in many traditions, water until the Moon appears in the evening. After performing the puja, offering water to Chandra Dev and following the moon-sighting ritual, women break their fast. Goddess Parvati, Lord Shiva and Lord Ganesha are also worshipped for marital happiness and family well-being.

The Legend of Karwa Mata

One popular legend associated with Karwa Chauth tells the story of Karwa, a devoted wife whose husband was threatened by a crocodile while bathing in a river. According to the traditional tale, Karwa used her devotion and courage to seek divine intervention and protect her husband. Her unwavering faith became a symbol of a wife's determination and love.

Another widely narrated vrat katha is that of Veeravati, whose brothers tricked her into believing that the Moon had risen, causing her to break her fast prematurely. After learning of her husband's death, she prayed with deep devotion. In the popular version of the story, divine blessings eventually restored her husband's life.

What Is the Significance of the Vrat?

Karwa Chauth represents faith, commitment and prayers for a couple's happiness and longevity. The earthen pot, known as a karwa, is an important ritual object, while the Moon marks the traditional conclusion of the fast.

Today, the festival also celebrates togetherness, with some husbands observing the fast alongside their wives. Customs may vary across families and regions, but the central message remains one of love, devotion and shared blessings.