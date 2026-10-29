Bhopal Shocker: Man Steals Gold Chain From 8-Month-Old Girl At Crowded Shop, CCTV Captures Act (WATCH)

A man stole a gold chain from the neck of an eight-month-old girl at a busy cosmetic shop in Bhopal, pulling off the theft in the middle of a crowd before walking away without raising suspicion.

The shop's CCTV footage showed the culprit severing the thread, holding the chain around the infant's neck and sneaking away with the jewelry. The man then proceeds to make the steal while the lady, likely the infant's mother, is clueless as she is attended to by a shopkeeper. In the video, the man can be seen stealthily walking out of the business without anybody noticing him, despite their being numerous people near him.

The theft was eventually unearthed and subsequently, the girl's family submitted a complaint at the Kotwali police station. The police have established a case and began a hunt for the culprits.

Watch Viral CCTV Video

भोपाल: त्योहारी सीजन में चोरों से सावधान रहने की जरूरत है। भोपाल के चौक बाजार में एक कॉस्मेटिक दुकान पर खरीदारी के दौरान 8 महीने की मासूम बच्ची के गले से सोने का लॉकेट चोरी होने का मामला सामने आया है। घटना CCTV कैमरे में कैद हो गई। बताया जा रहा है कि बच्ची की मां खरीदारी में व्यस्त थी, तभी भीड़ का फायदा उठाकर अज्ञात चोर ने बच्ची के गले में बंधे काले धागे को काटकर करीब 3 ग्राम सोने का लॉकेट चुरा लिया। कोतवाली थाना पुलिस ने अज्ञात आरोपी के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर लिया है और CCTV फुटेज के आधार पर संदिग्ध की तलाश की जा रही है। दिनदहाड़े भरे बाजार में हुई इस वारदात ने सुरक्षा और पुलिस गश्त को लेकर सवाल खड़े कर दिए हैं।

#Bhopal #ChowkBazar #Theft #CCTVFootage #MPNews #viralvideo

- Lallu Ram (@lalluram_news) October 29, 2026

Station in-charge Alpana Singh said police were examining the CCTV footage to identify and trace the man. Efforts were underway to catch him soon, she added.