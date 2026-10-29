Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Sleeper Train From October 31: Check Route, Stops And Facilities

Travelers from New Delhi to Varanasi may get another overnight train soon. The second Vande Bharat Sleeper Express between New Delhi and Varanasi is expected to be launched on October 31, offering comfortable sleeper class services to travelers who need to go between the national capital and Uttar Pradesh.

According to the sources, the inauguration of the train will be done by the Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath. The Railway Board has given their approval for the train, and a notification regarding train number and its stops has been issued on October 27.

Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Sleeper: Train Numbers and Stops

The train is expected to run as train number 27421 and 27422 between New Delhi and Varanasi. Four stops are included in the route.

The listed stops are:



Ghaziabad

Aligarh

Kanpur Central Prayagraj

These stops are expected to benefit travelers between Delhi and other cities of Uttar Pradesh.

Vande Bharat Sleeper Train: Speed and Berths

Vande Bharat Sleeper is the next-generation train of Indian Railways meant for overnight travel. Comprising 16 coaches, this train is an air-conditioned one and can carry 823 berths in three types of sleeping quarters.

The berth composition of the train is as follows:



First Class AC: 24 berths

AC 2-Tier: 188 berths AC 3-Tier: 611 berths

In its test run, the train reportedly ran at the speed of 180 kmph. Operational speed is 160 kmph and the actual speed depends on the timetable that will be officially notified.

Facilities in Modern Train for Night Journeys

This train is built as per the Make in India initiative and has been designed to provide better comfort to the passengers during the long distance journey. As per reports, the train has 52 vacuum toilets, sealed gangways and pantry.

The air conditioned sleeper train will help in making night travel easier for the passengers.

Advanced Safety Features and Energy Efficiency

Another important aspect of the train is safety. It includes EN 15227 crashworthiness standards and EN 45545 HL3 fire safety standards. The train also comes with an indigenous KAVACH train protection system, CCTV cameras and fire suppression systems.

The regenerative braking technology helps recover energy when braking, thus enhancing energy efficiency.

The New Delhi-Varanasi train service that is being proposed by Indian Railways is part of its strategy to bring about modernization in long-distance train travel. Passengers should refer to railway announcements prior to their journey for any updates on the timing and ticketing information.