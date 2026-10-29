Kolkata Weather Update: Cyclone Arnab Triggers Rain In Kolkata, Heavy Showers In Coastal Districts

The indirect impact of Cyclone Arnab continues to influence West Bengal's weather, with cloudy skies and rain reported in Kolkata since Thursday morning. The Alipore Meteorological Department had forecast light to moderate rainfall in the city, with showers likely to continue into Thursday night or Friday morning.

Thunderstorms accompanied by rain are also possible, while wind speeds could reach 30–40 kmph. Rain is expected across several parts of South Bengal, with coastal and western districts likely to experience heavy showers.

The weather may begin to improve from October 31, with rainfall expected to decrease towards the end of the month. Until then, residents should remain prepared for intermittent showers and gusty winds.

Heavy Rain Forecast In South Bengal; Sikkim Reports Snowfall

Several districts of South Bengal remain under the influence of the prevailing weather system. Coastal areas of South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore have been experiencing rain and strong winds since Tuesday, and similar conditions are expected to continue on Thursday and Friday.

Heavy rainfall is forecast in coastal and western parts of the state, while other South Bengal districts may also receive showers.

Rain is also likely in North Bengal, particularly in the upper districts, including Darjeeling and Kalimpong. Some areas could experience heavy rainfall, prompting a cautionary note for tourists travelling to the hills.

Meanwhile, snowfall has been reported in high-altitude areas of Sikkim. Places including Kupup village and Nathang Valley have reportedly witnessed snowfall, bringing wintry conditions to parts of the Himalayan region.

When Will Winter Arrive In West Bengal? Temperatures May Gradually Fall

Cyclone Arnab's indirect influence has helped clear the atmosphere in some areas, raising expectations of a gradual change in weather conditions once its effects subside completely.

Temperatures across Kolkata and other parts of South Bengal are expected to fall gradually, potentially bringing a more noticeable winter-like feel to the region. However, the Alipore Meteorological Department has cautioned against assuming that winter has already arrived.

A sustained drop in temperatures will depend on changing weather patterns and the movement of western disturbances. As these systems become more frequent and northerly winds begin to influence the region, West Bengal could gradually experience cooler conditions.

For now, rain and gusty winds remain the immediate weather concerns, with a clearer picture of the approaching winter expected as the current system weakens.