MENAFN - IANS) Miami, Oct 29 (IANS) Inter Miami CF played out a 2-2 draw at home against FC Cincinnati in MLS regular season action. Strikes from forward Luis Suarez and winger Riquelme Fillipi, his first as an Inter Miami player, secured the point for the team at Nu Stadium.

After a hard-fought first 45 minutes, Inter Miami ultimately found the opener in the second half as Suárez broke the deadlock in the 61st minute. Casemiro picked up Suárez inside the left side of the box, where the legendary Uruguayan striker took a touch before unleashing a right-footed curler to the top-right corner.

The strike took Suarez's tally to 16 this regular season, while the assist was Casemiro's first since joining the club this summer.

The visitors subsequently equalised with a goal in the 80th minute, before taking the lead in the 86th minute. Riquelme Fillipi, who had just entered the match as a substitute in the 83rd minute, equalised for Inter Miami in the 90th minute for the final 2-2 scoreline.

The Brazilian winger received a ball from De Paul in space down the left flank before cutting in, leaving a defender behind, and slotting the ball at the bottom-right corner with a tidy finish.

The goal marked Riquelme Fillipi's first in Inter Miami colours, while the assist was De Paul's 16th this regular season as he takes the lead as the team's top assist provider this league campaign.

Overall, Inter Miami has recorded 15 wins, six losses, and 11 draws so far this MLS regular season for a total of 56 points and sits third in the Eastern Conference standings.

Notably, Inter Miami has been the top goal-scoring team in MLS this season with 75 total goals in 32 regular-season games, seven more than the next highest-scoring side.

Inter Miami will hit the road for a matchup against the New England Revolution on Sunday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.