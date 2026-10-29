Sheinbaum Rebukes Le Pen Over Remarks Linking France to Mexican Cartels
(MENAFN) Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum criticized French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen on Wednesday, describing her remarks about the “Mexicanization” of France as misinformed and arguing that Mexico’s cultural values should instead serve as an example for the international community.
During her morning briefing, Sheinbaum responded to comments made by Le Pen at a campaign rally, where the French politician warned against the spread of drug cartel activity in France.
“She is misinformed because the ‘Mexicanization’ that should be brought to the whole world is that of the values of Mexico's culture. Of honesty, of love, of solidarity, of fraternity, which are much needed in the entire world today,” Sheinbaum said.
Le Pen, a leading figure in France’s far-right National Rally (RN) party and a member of the French National Assembly, launched her campaign over the weekend by emphasizing a tougher approach to security and organized crime. Her remarks followed the US decision to classify Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organizations and its pledge to adopt a more aggressive strategy against criminal networks.
“We will not allow France to slide into Mexicanization through the presence of cartels. We will eradicate these criminal organizations without hesitation, treating them as terrorists,” she said.
The debate comes amid concerns about the growing reach of international criminal organizations in Europe. A recent security report by the European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation (Europol) highlighted the expanding presence of Latin American criminal groups in the bloc, particularly in drug trafficking. The report also described partnerships between these organizations and European mafia networks.
However, the report did not specifically identify Mexican cartels. Instead, it cited Colombian criminal organization Clan del Golfo, Brazil’s Primeiro Comando da Capital (PCC) and Ecuador’s Los Lobos cartel among the groups involved in criminal activity in Europe.
Nevertheless, Mexican criminal organizations, including the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) and the Sinaloa Cartel, have reportedly operated in France in recent months. The Sinaloa Cartel has also been linked to a methamphetamine laboratory dismantled by the French Gendarmerie last year.
The term “Mexicanization” has appeared in French political discourse for years, generally in discussions about violence and organized crime. In 2024, French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau used the expression while warning about rising violence following a shooting at a restaurant.
The remarks provoked strong criticism from Mexican officials and prompted a response from the Mexican Embassy in France, which objected to language associating Mexico with criminal violence.
“The use of this expression not only stigmatizes and stereotypes Mexico but also revictimizes Mexican families affected by violence. It also disregards the significant efforts made by the Mexican government to address violence in certain parts of its territory and undermines cooperation among members of the international community, including Mexico and France, to combat the scourge of drug trafficking and its deplorable consequences around the world,” it said.
The latest exchange highlights tensions over how political leaders describe organized crime and cross-border security threats. While Le Pen has used the term to emphasize her proposed hardline policies, Sheinbaum has challenged the characterization, stressing Mexico’s cultural identity and objecting to language she considers stigmatizing toward the country and its people.
During her morning briefing, Sheinbaum responded to comments made by Le Pen at a campaign rally, where the French politician warned against the spread of drug cartel activity in France.
“She is misinformed because the ‘Mexicanization’ that should be brought to the whole world is that of the values of Mexico's culture. Of honesty, of love, of solidarity, of fraternity, which are much needed in the entire world today,” Sheinbaum said.
Le Pen, a leading figure in France’s far-right National Rally (RN) party and a member of the French National Assembly, launched her campaign over the weekend by emphasizing a tougher approach to security and organized crime. Her remarks followed the US decision to classify Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organizations and its pledge to adopt a more aggressive strategy against criminal networks.
“We will not allow France to slide into Mexicanization through the presence of cartels. We will eradicate these criminal organizations without hesitation, treating them as terrorists,” she said.
The debate comes amid concerns about the growing reach of international criminal organizations in Europe. A recent security report by the European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation (Europol) highlighted the expanding presence of Latin American criminal groups in the bloc, particularly in drug trafficking. The report also described partnerships between these organizations and European mafia networks.
However, the report did not specifically identify Mexican cartels. Instead, it cited Colombian criminal organization Clan del Golfo, Brazil’s Primeiro Comando da Capital (PCC) and Ecuador’s Los Lobos cartel among the groups involved in criminal activity in Europe.
Nevertheless, Mexican criminal organizations, including the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) and the Sinaloa Cartel, have reportedly operated in France in recent months. The Sinaloa Cartel has also been linked to a methamphetamine laboratory dismantled by the French Gendarmerie last year.
The term “Mexicanization” has appeared in French political discourse for years, generally in discussions about violence and organized crime. In 2024, French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau used the expression while warning about rising violence following a shooting at a restaurant.
The remarks provoked strong criticism from Mexican officials and prompted a response from the Mexican Embassy in France, which objected to language associating Mexico with criminal violence.
“The use of this expression not only stigmatizes and stereotypes Mexico but also revictimizes Mexican families affected by violence. It also disregards the significant efforts made by the Mexican government to address violence in certain parts of its territory and undermines cooperation among members of the international community, including Mexico and France, to combat the scourge of drug trafficking and its deplorable consequences around the world,” it said.
The latest exchange highlights tensions over how political leaders describe organized crime and cross-border security threats. While Le Pen has used the term to emphasize her proposed hardline policies, Sheinbaum has challenged the characterization, stressing Mexico’s cultural identity and objecting to language she considers stigmatizing toward the country and its people.
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