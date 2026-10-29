Germany Explores Fighter Jet Cooperation with Japan
(MENAFN) Germany plans to examine opportunities to collaborate with Japan on developing a new-generation combat aircraft, Chancellor Friedrich Merz confirmed on Wednesday.
During a joint press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in Tokyo, Merz said both nations intend to expand their defense partnership to support security and stability across Europe and the Indo-Pacific.
“We will strengthen our cooperation in the armaments sector through joint projects for innovative future defense capabilities,” Merz said. “In this context, we also intend to explore the possibility of collaboration in the development of combat aircraft. A mandate to examine this has been prepared.”
Although Merz did not provide additional details, his statement was seen as indicating Germany's interest in the Global Combat Air Program, an initiative to develop a next-generation fighter jet involving Japan, Italy and the United Kingdom.
The potential cooperation comes after Germany's long-running effort to develop a joint combat aircraft with France, known as the Future Combat Air System, encountered persistent difficulties and collapsed, prompting Berlin to consider alternative partnerships.
The two leaders also pledged to improve cooperation in the defense sector and reinforce supply chains for critical minerals, according to reports citing Takaichi's remarks.
During a joint press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in Tokyo, Merz said both nations intend to expand their defense partnership to support security and stability across Europe and the Indo-Pacific.
“We will strengthen our cooperation in the armaments sector through joint projects for innovative future defense capabilities,” Merz said. “In this context, we also intend to explore the possibility of collaboration in the development of combat aircraft. A mandate to examine this has been prepared.”
Although Merz did not provide additional details, his statement was seen as indicating Germany's interest in the Global Combat Air Program, an initiative to develop a next-generation fighter jet involving Japan, Italy and the United Kingdom.
The potential cooperation comes after Germany's long-running effort to develop a joint combat aircraft with France, known as the Future Combat Air System, encountered persistent difficulties and collapsed, prompting Berlin to consider alternative partnerships.
The two leaders also pledged to improve cooperation in the defense sector and reinforce supply chains for critical minerals, according to reports citing Takaichi's remarks.
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