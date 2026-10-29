Ledgerpe Labs And Chambers Of Rachana Rautray To Host 'Money In Motion' In Mumbai Ahead Of Devcon 2026
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 28 October 2026: LedgerPe Labs, a financial technology infrastructure company, in collaboration with Chambers of Rachana Rautray, will host Money in Motion: The Future of Cross-Border Payments on 30 October 2026 in Mumbai. The event will bring together professionals from the financial, legal, technology, and investment sectors to discuss developments in cross-border payments and the role of digital assets in international transactions.
The event takes place just ahead of Devcon 8, which will bring the global Ethereum community to Mumbai in early November, drawing attention to India's growing involvement in digital assets and blockchain technology.
As digital assets become increasingly relevant to international payments, questions around regulation, banking relationships, compliance, and practical implementation remain important. Money in Motion will examine these issues from different industry perspectives, looking at both the opportunities and challenges involved in moving money across borders.
The panel discussion will feature Dhananjay Joshi, Founder and CEO of LedgerPe; Rachana Rautray, Founder of Chambers of Rachana Rautray; Manhar Garegrat, Senior Vice President, India & Global Partnerships at Liminal Custody; and Sneha Shivgunde, Incubation Manager at Spotlight Strategic Partners.
The panel will bring together perspectives from payment technology, legal and regulatory advisory, digital asset custody, and startup incubation. The discussion will focus on the practical considerations involved in building and operating cross-border payment systems, including the challenges businesses face when navigating different regulatory and financial environments.
Topics will include regulatory developments, payment infrastructure, the role of digital assets in cross-border transactions, and investment opportunities in the sector. The discussion will also touch on international payment corridors, including India and the UAE, and the considerations involved in operating across jurisdictions.
With Mumbai hosting several industry gatherings around Devcon, Money in Motion aims to create an opportunity for founders, investors, legal professionals, and financial services participants to exchange views on where cross-border payments are headed and what needs to change to make them more efficient, reliable, and accessible.
The event will take place on Friday, 30 October 2026, from 5:00 PM to 7:30 PM IST, at Spotlight Strategic Partners in Andheri East, Mumbai. The evening will feature a panel discussion followed by networking, providing attendees with an opportunity to connect with professionals working across the financial technology ecosystem.
The event takes place just ahead of Devcon 8, which will bring the global Ethereum community to Mumbai in early November, drawing attention to India's growing involvement in digital assets and blockchain technology.
As digital assets become increasingly relevant to international payments, questions around regulation, banking relationships, compliance, and practical implementation remain important. Money in Motion will examine these issues from different industry perspectives, looking at both the opportunities and challenges involved in moving money across borders.
The panel discussion will feature Dhananjay Joshi, Founder and CEO of LedgerPe; Rachana Rautray, Founder of Chambers of Rachana Rautray; Manhar Garegrat, Senior Vice President, India & Global Partnerships at Liminal Custody; and Sneha Shivgunde, Incubation Manager at Spotlight Strategic Partners.
The panel will bring together perspectives from payment technology, legal and regulatory advisory, digital asset custody, and startup incubation. The discussion will focus on the practical considerations involved in building and operating cross-border payment systems, including the challenges businesses face when navigating different regulatory and financial environments.
Topics will include regulatory developments, payment infrastructure, the role of digital assets in cross-border transactions, and investment opportunities in the sector. The discussion will also touch on international payment corridors, including India and the UAE, and the considerations involved in operating across jurisdictions.
With Mumbai hosting several industry gatherings around Devcon, Money in Motion aims to create an opportunity for founders, investors, legal professionals, and financial services participants to exchange views on where cross-border payments are headed and what needs to change to make them more efficient, reliable, and accessible.
The event will take place on Friday, 30 October 2026, from 5:00 PM to 7:30 PM IST, at Spotlight Strategic Partners in Andheri East, Mumbai. The evening will feature a panel discussion followed by networking, providing attendees with an opportunity to connect with professionals working across the financial technology ecosystem.
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