Ministry Of Textiles To Open PLI Scheme Portal For Accepting New Applications From 1St November 2026
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 28 October 2026, Delhi: Ministry of Textiles is set to reopen the application portal for the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Textiles for accepting new applications under Round 4 of the Scheme from 1st November 2026 till 31st December 2026 to promote the manufacturing of Man-Made Fibre (MMF) Apparel, MMF Fabrics and Technical Textiles, enhance domestic manufacturing capabilities, attract investment, generate employment and strengthen India's position in global textile value chains.
To facilitate wider participation under the Scheme, the following key modifications have also been made in the Scheme:
1. Reduction in Minimum Turnover Criterion: The minimum turnover requirement has been reduced from ₹200 crore to ₹100 crore under Part 2 category of the scheme, enabling greater participation by MSMEs and mid-sized manufacturing units.
2. Extension of Scheme Tenure: The scheme tenure has been extended up to Financial Year 2033–34 exclusively for applicants approved under Round 4. The extended tenure is intended to provide these applicants with a longer investment and operational horizon for establishing and scaling up their manufacturing capacities.
3. Migration of Existing Participant Companies of the Scheme to Round 4: All existing participant companies of Round 1, 2 & 3, in any part of the Scheme, that have not claimed or received any incentive so far, are also eligible to migrate under Round 4, subject to withdrawal of their existing applications under Round 1, 2 and 3, as applicable.
The online application portal will remain open from 1st November 2026 till 31st December 2026. Eligible companies are encouraged to submit their applications within the stipulated period in accordance with the applicable scheme guidelines.
To facilitate wider participation under the Scheme, the following key modifications have also been made in the Scheme:
1. Reduction in Minimum Turnover Criterion: The minimum turnover requirement has been reduced from ₹200 crore to ₹100 crore under Part 2 category of the scheme, enabling greater participation by MSMEs and mid-sized manufacturing units.
2. Extension of Scheme Tenure: The scheme tenure has been extended up to Financial Year 2033–34 exclusively for applicants approved under Round 4. The extended tenure is intended to provide these applicants with a longer investment and operational horizon for establishing and scaling up their manufacturing capacities.
3. Migration of Existing Participant Companies of the Scheme to Round 4: All existing participant companies of Round 1, 2 & 3, in any part of the Scheme, that have not claimed or received any incentive so far, are also eligible to migrate under Round 4, subject to withdrawal of their existing applications under Round 1, 2 and 3, as applicable.
The online application portal will remain open from 1st November 2026 till 31st December 2026. Eligible companies are encouraged to submit their applications within the stipulated period in accordance with the applicable scheme guidelines.
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