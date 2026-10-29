Film & Television Producers Association Felicitates Dr. Sandeep Marwah At 19Th Global Film Festival Noida 2026
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: The Film & Television Producers Association felicitated Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios, Founder of Noida Film City and Chancellor of AAFT University of Media & Arts, on the prestigious stage of the 19th Global Film Festival Noida 2026 at Marwah Studios, Noida Film City.
The occasion brought together the Association's leadership and members to honour Dr. Marwah's contribution to cinema, television, media education and international cultural cooperation. The felicitation celebrated his sustained efforts to connect creative professionals, support emerging talent and promote understanding through art and culture.
Speaking on the occasion, Vishal Sethi, General Secretary of the Film & Television Producers Association, said,“Dr. Sandeep Marwah has created an inspiring platform where education, creativity and the film industry come together. His dedication to nurturing talent and strengthening cultural connections continues to encourage producers, filmmakers and young professionals. It is a privilege for our Association to honour him at this distinguished festival.”
Expressing his gratitude, Dr. Sandeep Marwah said,“I am deeply honoured and humbled to receive this felicitation from the Film & Television Producers Association. Recognition from colleagues in the industry carries a special meaning and inspires me to continue serving cinema, education and culture with greater commitment. Together, we can create more opportunities for young talent and advance our shared mission of love, peace and unity through art and culture.”
Present on the occasion were Ashok Rawal, President; Chaman Gupta, Advisory Chairman; Satish Pandey and Kailash Bhutani, Vice Presidents; Vishal Sethi, General Secretary; Sanjay Rawal, Treasurer; Pradeep Damaniya; Raj Shree Agarwal, Joint Secretary; Waryan Mast; Sanjesh Ahuja; and Dr. Kala Iyer.
The felicitation added a memorable moment to the festival, reflecting the spirit of fellowship and collaboration that strengthens the film and television community.
The occasion brought together the Association's leadership and members to honour Dr. Marwah's contribution to cinema, television, media education and international cultural cooperation. The felicitation celebrated his sustained efforts to connect creative professionals, support emerging talent and promote understanding through art and culture.
Speaking on the occasion, Vishal Sethi, General Secretary of the Film & Television Producers Association, said,“Dr. Sandeep Marwah has created an inspiring platform where education, creativity and the film industry come together. His dedication to nurturing talent and strengthening cultural connections continues to encourage producers, filmmakers and young professionals. It is a privilege for our Association to honour him at this distinguished festival.”
Expressing his gratitude, Dr. Sandeep Marwah said,“I am deeply honoured and humbled to receive this felicitation from the Film & Television Producers Association. Recognition from colleagues in the industry carries a special meaning and inspires me to continue serving cinema, education and culture with greater commitment. Together, we can create more opportunities for young talent and advance our shared mission of love, peace and unity through art and culture.”
Present on the occasion were Ashok Rawal, President; Chaman Gupta, Advisory Chairman; Satish Pandey and Kailash Bhutani, Vice Presidents; Vishal Sethi, General Secretary; Sanjay Rawal, Treasurer; Pradeep Damaniya; Raj Shree Agarwal, Joint Secretary; Waryan Mast; Sanjesh Ahuja; and Dr. Kala Iyer.
The felicitation added a memorable moment to the festival, reflecting the spirit of fellowship and collaboration that strengthens the film and television community.
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